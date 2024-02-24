Portable Zazu, in a trending interview, spoke about the music industry as well as his biggest fear

In a clip, the Zeh Nation boss said he doesn't want to go broke as no one celebrates failure

The Zazu crooner shared the video hours after he dragged Yoruba actress Laide Bakare for calling him a 'dirty boy'

Controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has left people talking after he opened up on his greatest fear in life.

The singer, who trended online after leaking the conversation between himself and actress Laide Bakare, disclosed he was scared of poverty.

Portable says he is scared of going broke. Credit: @portablebaeby @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Portable speaks about poverty, music industry

In an interview video he shared on his page, the street-pop singer expressed his fears of poverty and his determination not to fall into financial hardship.

Portable said he was willing to engage in different endeavours besides fraud to secure and improve his finances. He also disclosed how calm he is as an individual.

Speaking about the entertainment industry, the Zazu crooner confessed that it was highly competitive, describing it as a 'war zone.'

“The entertainment industry is a war zone you have to fight for yourself. Anything in that life you have to fight. Inside life, na poverty we dey fight,' he said in part.

Reactions as Portable speaks about his fear

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

rogerfaustino76:

"You don't want to go broke, but you mouth dey run abi."

yo_of_ib:

"But you dey fight people wey help you."

rogerfaustino76:

"You Don thief before werey."

kayceeihuoma:

"After indaboski, portable….. my two favorite humans on this platform."

y_dollar_gang:

"Instagram na app na we be star."

otunbablog:

"Omoh this Guy OPOLO too MUCH forget SOS SAFE OUR SOUL."

vincent_josh2:

"Sense won kill this guy abeg.. the most opolo.com for the industry.. he dey give you real line."

