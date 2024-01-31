Famous Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked a discussion on social media over her take on cheating in relationships

The movie star revealed in a recent interview that a woman should cheat rather than pack out of her home

Laide Bakare’s take on the controversial topic caused an uproar as netizens debated over what she had to say

Famous Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has broken the internet with her solution for handling a man who cheats.

The movie star was recently a guest on the Oyinmomo TV show, where she was asked questions about men cheating in relationships.

Nigerians react as actress Laide Bakare tells women to cheat back on men. Photos: @laidebakare

According to Laide Bakare, all men cheat, and she does not think there is any man who is faithful in his relationship.

Not stopping there, the actress advised ladies on how to handle the situation when it arises. Bakare noted that women should never pack out of their man’s house because of cheating but cheat back on him instead.

To make her point clear, Laide Bakare also said that if her current partner cheats on her, she will cheat back but do it with maturity.

In her words:

“All men cheat. Is there a man that doesn’t cheat at all? I will say don’t pack out but you can cheat. You don’t have to pack out but you can also cheat and you have to do it with all level of maturity. If my man cheats on me, I will cheat back.”

Reactions as Laide Bakare advises women to cheat back

Laide Bakare’s take on how to handle a man who cheats was met with a series of mixed feelings on social media. Read some of the comments below:

trina_joness:

“Most women that accept cheating partners do this secretly.”

bucandy91:

“Few days ago, someone did this and confirmed she got an incurable disease. Consequently, she would be on medication for the rest of her life, & could be susceptible to opportunistic infections if she doesn't use her medications. If you are in a polygamous relationship, use condoms or hold your head high and walk away. And as you are walking away, make sure you don't walk into another woman's home.”

jummiesbabykitchen:

“ men will not like this, in their mind they think cheating is exclusive to that gender I like that she’s not hushhush about it. Just imagine someone touching your wife better enter house now, the women have really learnt from you guys.”

official_stephy_farrel:

“Why will u even have to abandon a man for cheating when u both can apologize later on and blame the devil then pray and move on simple.”

teepeestore_ng:

“We just have to guard our heart this period o cos alot of toxic teachings and talks are flying about on social media o abi what's this one for God's sake.”

neneeeh:

“Bad advice, this is very wrong, don’t do it. Men and women are not the same thing. Know this and have peace.”

Plussizethriftsbyolori:

“So because someone cheats make I cun begin useless myself up and down ??”

mrgeorgia_:

“Na why she get 4 pikin for 4 papa.”

augustineiloh:

“Yes oo I support her, cheat on him too if he do anyhow send him packing.”

oluwa_damisire:

“Imagine wetin celeb dey talk for mouth. See her wide mouth like slacked boxer.”

Actor Baba Tee blasts women who want faithful men.

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor and comedian Baba Tee caused a massive stir on social media over his hot takes on men who cheat.

Baba Tee was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about a series of topics, including men not being faithful in their relationships.

In a snippet from the podcast that went viral online, the Nollywood star said cheating is a very normal thing for men to do, and they will continue to do it.

