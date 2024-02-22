Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has landed herself in the political space with a recent appointment from Osun state

The news made waves online that the Yoruba star was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke to become the senior special assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment

Meanwhile, a lot of Nigerians online, including fans of the actress, had conflicting reactions towards the new development

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has been appointed by the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, to become the senior special assistant for the state's entertainment, art, culture, and tourism.

A video sighted by Legit.ng online saw the movie star with Gov Adeleke as they posed for the camera with documents of her appointment.

Laide Bakare bags appointment from Gov Adeleke. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Laide looked excited about her new political role, which was very evident in her smile.

The Famous screen diva broke the internet a few days ago with her solution for handling a man who cheats.

According to Bakare, all men cheat, and she does not think there is any man who is faithful in his relationship.

Not stopping there, the actress advised ladies on how to handle the situation when it arises. Bakare noted that women should never pack out of their man’s house because of cheating but cheat back on him instead.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's new appointment

Netizens had different surprising observations about the appointment Gov Adeleke gave the actress.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

insidelifeturkey:

"He don appoint one of his girlfriends . Joke of a country."

shabbagram:

"Person wey de rant about the government few days ago!! Any where belle face."

holy_spireet:

"If you fv3k the right person as a female celebrity, you’ll get good appointments. Gistlover is somewhere gathering bangers."

theajadiolajumoke:

"Me wey be bonafide Osun Pikin and I’m into entertainment my uncle Jackson no see me appoint oooo. Emurasi."

just_ice_443:

"Laide bakare don dey act more than 20 years now so she deserves it."

xsterly_zinny:

"Nawa oo,body just dey sweet the both of them."

aakin_alao:

"Well she’s from oyo state while there are many actor/actresses osun indigene this man didn’t appoint them !!!"

ariyikearewa:

"This is how my testimony will amaze my enemies. Congratulations ma'am."

Laide Bakare sparks 3rd marriage rumours

In a previous report, the actress surprised social media users with a viral proposal video announcing she had found love again.

In the video, the actress, who almost got into trouble with Iyabo Ojo, looked overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the ring from the mystery man on his knees before hugging him.

Other clips of Laide and her man looked like a pre-wedding shoot, and they rocked matching fits as couples do.

Source: Legit.ng