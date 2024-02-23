Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, who plays international football for Switzerland, has created a stir online

A photo of a tattoo the Swiss defender drew on his shoulder, which is an emblem of the Nigerian national football team, has gone viral

The viral photos have sparked massive reactions on social media, with most of them coming from Nigerians

Manchester City defender and Switzerland international Manuel Obafemi Akanji recently trended online after a photo of a tattoo on the shoulder of the Premier League footballer went viral.

Akanji's father is Nigerian but has a Swiss mum. He plays his international football for the Swiss national team.

Nigerians react to the photo of Manuel Akanji tattooing the Super Eagles emblem on his shoulder. Photo credit: @obafemi.5/@ng_supereagles

However, the Super Eagles emblem that is tattooed on Akanji's shoulder has got people talking. Many have queried why he has the emblem of the Super Eagles on his shoulder if he represents the Swiss national team in international competition.

Can Manuel Akanji switch allegiance?

According to FIFA rules, Manuel Akanji can no longer switch his football allegiance nor play for Nigeria at any international competition.

Akanji has represented the Swiss national team at multiple international competitions, including the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020.

It would be nice to have Manuel Akanji join William Troost-Ekong in the Super Eagles' backline. They sure would have made a formidable partnership.

Manuel Akanji joins the long list of international football stars who have Nigerian origin but play represent other countries.

The viral photo of Akanji's tattoo is coming weeks after the Super Eagles' fantastic outing at the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

See the viral tattoo below:

Reactions trail Manuel Akanji's Super Eagles tattoo

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral photo:

@sochi.n.r:

"Kai akanji and ekong for sweet oh."

@realpvd1:

"Manuel Obafemi Akanji."

@stany66787:

"Nobody loves Nigeria more than a Nigerian not living in Nigeria!"

@chykes.001:

"So if anybody draw eagle now, he’s presenting Nigeria. His arm should be amputated.""

@nellyoflagos:

"Supposing we have good leaders in my country Nigeria would have been one of the best country around the world and most of our Brothers we loved play for us and win the world cup and be top of the world I just believe one day we all come together and stand for this country."

@mlm19____:

"Imagine akanji alongside ekong ...if all the players represented Nigeria we would've won the world cup by now."

@b.zapala_:

"How do you tattoo a Nigerian symbol then choose not to represent the country when given a chance to."

@spencergrayy:

"I need everyone to actually play for Nigeria omg."

@yuhngsvpreme:

"It's always the case if Africab players actually played for their native nations Africa would be more dominant in International Football but alas they be opting to play for the Europeans."

@menw.ork:

"I also have an eagle tattoo. I should play for Nigeria."

William Troost-Ekong wins AFCON 2023 MVP

In other entertainment sports news, Legit.ng recalls reporting some exceptional performances that the Super Eagles captain at the 2023 AFCON, William Troost-Ekong, showed.

The Confederation of African Football also recognised his hard work, talent, skills and determination to succeed.

The CAF named William Troost-Ekong as the Best Player of the Tournament for his performances at the 2023 AFCON.

