Days after failing to win any of his Grammy nominations, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido forgets his troubles and goes partying

A clip of the singer hanging out with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in Spain has sparked emotions online

In the viral clip, both global superstars are seen exchanging as they hang out together during Memphis Depay's birthday bash

A recent video of Afrobeats superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, flying out of Nigeria to hang out with some of the world's biggest superstars in Spain has got people talking online.

Davido was sighted linking up with other young global superstars Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Neymar and Chris Brown as they celebrated Barcelona forward Memphis Depay's 29th birthday.

A clip of Davido hanging out with Paul Pogba during Memphis Depay's 29th birthday goes viral. Photo credit: @paulpogba/@davido

A clip of the Nigerian singer Davido linking up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has got people talking online.

In the viral clip making the rounds online both superstars were exchanging pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.

Which club does Paul Pogba plays for now?

Paul Pogba is still a Juventus player, however, he is currently on a two year ban for doping.

The midfielder was alleged to have tested positive for testosterone. This was on the heels of his terrible spell on the pitch after leaving Manchester United.

Nigerian superstar Davido on his part has been trending over the last few days on social media after his bodyguard, Lati was accused of assaulting some fans of the singer.

Clips of the fans getting smashed in the face when they tried to take a selfie with the singer has gone viral. It videos have stirred massive reactions on social media.

Here is the trending video of Davido and Paul Pogba hanging out together:

