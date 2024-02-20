The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Nigeria’s Super Eagles players a clear bill after the conclusion of AFCON 2023

CAF, however, sanctioned and fined Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal for various disciplinary misconduct

Malian player, Hamari Traore and Ivorian star Krepin Diatta were handed a four-match suspension, with two matches suspension for one year for unsporting conduct

Cairo, Egypt - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cleared Nigeria’s Super Eagles players of any wrongdoing during the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

As reported by Vanguard, the CAF Disciplinary Board sanctioned the AFCON winner and host, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, and 2021 champions Senegal.

Legit.ng recalls that the Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast 2-1 in the AFCON final on Sunday, February 11.

The regional governing body sanctions Mali and Cote d’Ivoire after deliberating on various matters relating to their knockout round clash on Saturday, February 3.

CAF sanctioned the Fédération Malienne de Football of misconduct due to unsporting behaviour by its players towards the match official and fined 10,000 US Dollars.

Also, Malian player, Hamari Traore was issued a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended for one year for unsporting conduct.

Similarly, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal were also sanctioned for their misconduct during their knockout round match on January 29th, Soccernet.ng reported.

The Fédération Ivoirienne de Football was also fined 5,000 US Dollars for its team misconduct.

Ivorian star Krepin Diatta was handed a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended for a year, along with a fine of 10,000 US Dollars for bringing CAF into disrepute following comments made post-match.

CAF also fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football 5,000 US Dollars for team misconduct.

