Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made a grand return to his football club, Fulham FC

Legit.ng previously reported that the sportsman had a difficult time with his countrymen after they lost to Ivory Coast at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

A recent photograph of the Nigerian footballer showed him in a cheerful mood as he appeared excited to be back

The 2023 African Cup of Nations has ended as many Super Eagles players returned to their respective foreign clubs to keep up their profession.

A recent photograph of the Eagles' midfielder Alex Iwobi made the rounds online to announce his arrival at Fulham FC.

The picture on a lush green football pitch showed the sportsman in his club’s jersey as he smiled graciously for the camera.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the midfielder was harshly criticised by his countrymen after they lost to Ivory Coast at the AFCON 2023 final.

Following the unexpected tirade, Iwobi deleted all his football pictures and videos from his Instagram page.

Reports also stated that Calvin Bassey, who is a defender in Fulham has also returned to the Premier League club.

See his new pictures below

Nigerians react to Iwobi’s return

@MeetSunshineMay:

:Most natural midfielders we have are not in top 5 European leagues. If u mention nwakali samson tijani ebenezer akinsanmiro etc they will say they are not in good clubs or that they are too young. We are stuck with Europe. Our midfield was given problems by players from mamelodi sundown but we will not hear.

"By the way samuel kalu is better than chukwueze and moses simon. Also olisah ndah is the most skillfully and technical defender we have but they are not in the top leagues in Europe so people here will say I'm foolish for saying so.

"Time will prove people who think like me right. Football does not end in the top 5 leagues of Europe. Nwabali proved it. TIME WILL TELL."

@dlifeof_jay:

"Hope iwobi is fine now?"

@SchoolsinNaija:

"They should continue doing what they know how to do best; play football. However, they should continue to work hard and improve else, some new guys will take their shirt in the national team."

@Oforma19:

"Hope say Iwobi no go cut my game dis weekend."

@official_micolo:

"2 of our best players at this Afcon, first names on the sheet and played out their hearts every game, especially in the set up that required us to defend."

Victor Osimhen cautions Nigerians dragging his colleague Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen asked his fellow Nigerians to remain objective when criticising them following the negative comments and insults Alex Iwobi has been getting.

Among other Eagles who have spoken, Osimhen added that fans should understand that footballers were just humans like them.

He went on to say that the bad comments Iwobi had been getting online could affect him mentally and make him lose focus and form.

