Controversial social media critic Daniel Regha has sparked massive reactions online with his recent comments about Afrobeats star Davido

Regha, in a series of posts, slammed Davido's recent philanthropic where he announced an N300m donation to over 200 orphanages across Nigeria

The avid X critic taunted Davido's donation, noting that the singer owes multiple people, yet he is throwing money around without care

Nigerian social media critic and commentator Daniel Regha has sparked massive reactions online with his recent comments about Davido and his N300m donation to orphanages nationwide.

He noted that the N250m donation the singer claimed he made in 2021 has yet to be accounted for.

Daniel Regha also shared that in 2023, several allegations were made online about Davido owing different people money, including Amaju Pinnick and Abu Salami.

The X critic also noted that an N300m donation shouldn't be Davido's only contribution to the country annually.

How Davido can help the country more

Daniel Regha, in his tweets, shared that Davido needs to do more beyond his financial aid. He noted that the singer needs to engage more in the country's political conversations.

The X critic slammed the singer and other celebs for not using their voices and platforms to speak up more for the masses.

Here's an excerpt of Daniel Regha's tweets:

"The last N250m Davido supposedly donated to orphanage was not well accounted for; He's also yet to fulfil the N20m pledge he made in form of a giveaway. Same Davido has been accused of owing/seizing people's money (like that of Amaju Pinnick), but he wants to donate "300 million naira" to orphanages around Nigeria?"

In another tweet Regha said:

"Helping out the needy financially is good, but that alone shouldn't be anyone's "yearly contribution to the nation". The likes of Davido needs to engage in political discussions, he's a Nigerian & should do it without being biased. Celebs should speak up for the masses by calling out our leaders, they should put their influence to good use."

See Regha's tweets below:

Reactions trailed Daniel Regha's tweet about Davido

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng as netizens reacted Daniel Regha's tweets:

@MeetSunshineMay:

"This is why burna boy will always be the greatest artist out of Nigeria. His personality is genuine, doesn't chase irrelevant clout, he would never promise what he won't do. Burna is that guy frfr."

@abazwhyllzz:

"We know what you are Werey. You are part of the orphans."

@sammie_boi20:

"Upon all the money wey Elon musk dey pay you, you no fit donate anything na down you and your landlord dey buy up and down."

@mrexpo_:

"See who you go hold responsible here "BAT", leave David alone."

@Drizzy__vibez:

"You no go talk keh, you first go cook your fried rice chop drink water."

@ElonChapo:

"He is such an audio man with fake giveaway. Debt still dey he neck."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"Apart from all the talk talk you do online, what have you contributed to humanity? Werey elejo wewe osi."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Oga go sleep. All this your chu chu chu online why you no go engage in political discussions with your president?"

@LuxuryTatashey:

"Coming from someone who's only contribution to politics is sitting on the fence."

@sammie_boi20:

"What is your own contribution to Nigeria apart from stressing your landlord and eating food meant for pig."

Davido acts like his family owns Osun

