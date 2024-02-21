Nigerian dancehall maestro Timaya took a moment to appreciate his colleague Davido for his passion and thrive

The Port Harcourt-born star pointed out numerous reasons he appreciates and admires the DMW boss

Timaya, during an interview session, noted that the Unavailable hitmaker was one of the most dedicated young men he had ever seen

Nigerian dancehall superstar Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, best known as Timaya, appreciated his colleague Davido's drive in the music industry.

The Dem Mama singer highlighted that the DMW boss is not overwhelmed by his father's wealth but strives daily to ensure his talents bloom.

Timaya speaks on Davido's relentless passion. Credit: @davido, @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya admired the 'Unavailable' hitmaker for his remarkable talent, consistency, and the fact that he is one of the hardest working young men he has ever met.

According to the Port Harcourt-born star, his colleague has put in a lot of time and effort to build his ownJust fortune, and he is well aware that some people would be lazy if they had a wealthy father like Mr. Adeleke.

See what Netizens have to say about Timaya's assertion on Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gabanga:

"Deepness on another level."

oluwa_ni_shola007:

"So different from the rest na why I too love am."

dazzling_al:

"God bless you for speaking the truth . Papa Ejima, you are blessed in all ramifications from an honourable background, being a workaholic, having a good wife and a charitable mindset."

nayiir_riri:

"Bingo that's why I love David so so much he is independent your parent's money is not your money you have to work for your own."

mommy_chizzy:

"And yet they keep hating on him. Bless you, David, my in-law."

turay4959:

"King DAVIDO ❤️ The haters are just wasting their time. Chivido forever .."

Timaya uses journey to stardom as inspiration

Nigerian dancehall superstar Timaya provoked happiness and nostalgia to his long-time fans.

The Dem Mama Records founder shared a throwback depicting how long he has stayed in the music business to make it this far.

The singer went on to hint at an important element that has aided his successful career, while many agreed, a good number of netizens countered him with their views.

