Popular Nigerian singer Davido has fired back at haters after he was accused of doing ‘eye service’ with his N300 million pledge

Recall that the DMW boss had promised to give out N300 million every year to orphanages to cushion the economic hardship

Shortly after the music star was blasted online by naysayers, he shared proof of him fulfilling his pledge on social media

Top Nigerian singer Davido recently responded to online critics following his N300 million pledge to orphanages across the country.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that he was going to donate the huge amount of money to orphanages to help with the economic situation and his announcement came with a lot of mixed feelings.

Top Nigerian singer Davido shares details on N300 million donation. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido fires back at critics

Shortly after the DMW boss was bashed online over his N300 million donation announcement, the music star made a move to silence his critics.

On his official X (Twitter) page, the Unavailable crooner posted a screenshot of the money sent to his foundation’s account. He also promised to share more details soon. This came in response to a post from a tweep accusing him of eye service.

He wrote:

“FOUNDATION ACCOUNT CREDITED…. More details to follow soon.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Davido shares proof of N300m donation

Davido’s N300 million donation, after it was credited to his foundation’s account, raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

This tweep called Davido 001:

This fan rejoiced over how Davido shunned his haters:

Comedian OGB called Davido Mr talk and do:

Benny said Davido was only trying to prove a point by quoting one of his critics:

Fikky asked Davido why he needed to reply:

Rita Sunshine called it a commendable gesture:

