Controversial X, formerly known as Twitter influencer Daniel Regha, lashed out his observation on Davido and his family

The social media influencer noted how the singer was actively involved in the governorship campaign of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Daniel however, pointed out that there were criticisms surrounding Ademola's government in Osun State, which he expected the singer to use his campaign energy to address

Controversial social media influencer Daniel Regha recently sparked a heated debate with his comment on Nigerian singer Davido and his family.

In a viral post, Daniel discussed the DMW boss's political activism towards his uncle, Gov Ademola Adeleke's governorship victory.

Daniel Regha calls Davido over Osun state governance

Regha called Davido a "convenient activist." He implied that singer's public calls for good governance were hollow. The influencer also accused Davido of acting as if his family owned Osun, following an incident between his uncle and the governor.

Regha remarked that Unavailable hitamker has not publicly addressed criticism of his uncle's performance in the state so far. Regha claimed that nepotism was the only thing observed in Osun State governance.

"Davido acts like his family owns Osun State & are entitled to rule; it's nothing but a show of bad character. Someone is calling out Ademola's poor performance as a governor, why not address or counter with facts? Let's not forget the nepotism being practiced in his uncle's govt. All that talk about wanting good governance was untrue, convenient activism," he wrote.

Daniel's post against Davido and his family sparks reactions online

@JareAdemola_:

"Daniel, I appreciate you always standing up for what's right! They respond to my arguments with insults and tantrums because none of their political allies who are being paid with Osun tax payer money, nor even David himself, including his fans, have been able to refute my claims.

"They are trembling and convulsing beneath my tweet because I know how much the truth pains them.."

@obajemujnr:

"Davido won’t give you that cheap popularity you are hustling for Daniel, Calm down. I send them love and light anyway."

@adedoja001:

"Ademola is doing very well in Osun and you you need to understand meaning of propaganda in politics."

@thisisJaddy:

"You talking about Davido is the only thing that make you Relevant actually. Hope you heals from whatever is affecting you."

@AmazingNJ605:

"Politics na your mate? Believe politicians at your own risk."

@Itz_shapcap:

"Why always Davido? Daniel e be like say Davido sntch your girl. he matter always on your lips."

