Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan caught the attention of many online after she spoke about a 2020 apology letter with her identity

The German Juice crooner highlighted that she didn't have any idea about the letter and that she would never apologise to her former music boss, Jude Okoye

In the said letter, the songstress thanked Afrobeats star Davido and Jude Okoye for giving her the platform to grow

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan recently buzzed the internet after she denied an apology letter published for her fans and supporters in 2020.

The letter stated that the German Juice hitmaker was grateful to those who stood by her throughout her trying period.

Cynthia Morgan drags former music boss Jude Okoye. Credit: @trulmadrina, @judeengees, @psquare

Source: Instagram

She also appreciated Afrobeats star Davido and ace producer Jude Okoye (Psqure's elder brother) for giving her the platform to build her career.

Meanwhile, Cynthia came forward to say that someone else named Sandra was bullied into writing the letter to make it seem as if she did.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recounting her pain and suffering, she noted that she didn't owe any apology to Jude Okoye.

"This was never me. I don't owe you any apology @judeengees you and your accomplice bullied Sandra into writing an apology. I had no access to this instagram page for atleast a week after that interview and that was why I started unfollowing everybody immediately. I was drained and left with anger for years. the thought of suiccide was my only companion but then I just couldn't let you guys win or let my mum go through such pain in my absence."

See her post below

See how people reacted to Cynthia Morgan's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online:

barbie_of_benin:

"Please let you new name be close to Cynthia Morgan so people can easily stream you. Cynthia Morghan/ Synthia Morgan/ Cynthia Morgann. I’m just still in love with the brand Cynthia Morgan."

sheismerahky:

"Give us a song, it’s gon be your comeback song.. let ‘em kw the lion was asleep not dead and has awoken."

mr_voltage1:

"There is always a second chance in life , definitely you will comeback bigger and better , destiny can only be delayed but not denied."

officialalfredjecs:

"No matter what please come and give that good vibe, I personally don miss am."

glorious_offical77:

"This world is dark than u can imagine, no matter what you are going through always learn from her story to speak up."

kirahofficialgram:

"Omo what Cynthia went through is similar to like that of Mohbad, thank god she was strong enough to not die and let the evil people win. Life is indeed a bittch."

Cynthia Morgan calls out Psquare over Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent issue

The singer confronted her senior colleague and former boss, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, over his take on the ongoing fight between Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng reported that the Twin singer accused Eedris of always talking down on his colleagues, including him and his brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

Cynthia came forward to question his decision to remain silent for 20 years over the 50 cent and likened it to the reported treatment she received from them.

Source: Legit.ng