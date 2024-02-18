Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan called out her senior colleague Rudeboy over how their music management maltreated her

Cynthia used the opportunity to remind Rudeboy of how he and his brothers worked against her career

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has confronted her senior colleague and former boss, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, over his take on the ongoing fight between Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng reported that the Twin singer accused Eedris of always talking down on his colleagues, including him and his brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

He also cited an issue between American rapper 50 Cent and Eedris in 2004, tagging the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner as greedy.

Cynthia came forward to question his decision to remain silent for 20 years over the 50 cent and likened it to the reported treatment she received from them.

Cynthia Morgan, who was previously under the Psquare band, fired Rudeboy for not speaking against his brother Jude Okoye's decision towards her.

She begged for God's judgement against them and stated that meeting her heroes didn't result in what she expected.

Her words: “Watin make you keep quiet for 20 years? @iamkingrudy. The way you still keep quiet they look your brother they lie for my head. Na God go judge all of una for this country. People say never meet your heroes, for me I say disappointment over illusion."

