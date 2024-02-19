Yul Edochie's first daughter and child has caused a reaction on social media after an action she took on Instagram

She has changed her name on the social networking app from Edochie to Dubem which many believe is her mother's maiden name

However, she is still following her actor father on the app and her fans have reacted to the move

Danielle Edochie, the first child and daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has changed her Instagram name from her father's name to another surname, Dubem.

Yul Edochie's daughter takes down father's name from Instagram. Photo credit @yuledochie/@danielledubem

Source: Instagram

The young lady however didn't give give reason for her action and her fans took to the comment section to react to the move.

Danielle seemed not to be on good terms with her father because of the drama her father had caused since he took another wife. Edochie had repeatedly called out Danielle's mother and made serious allegations against her.

At the beginning of the year, she highlighted how her 2023 went but she didn't include her father in any of the videos. Her late brother whom she lost late last year was also in her video.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the move made by Danielle. Here are some of the comments below:

@badguyforrealmen:

"This is wrong. What happened between father and mother should not be extended to the kids. It seems may looks innocent on the outside but behind the scenes she is telling this young girl not so good things about her father."

@so_sorft:

"If he acts anyhow without considering his kids feelings, they can also act anyhow without considering him."

@mavis_miss_april_pomaa:

"She's in a private university and her mother is the one paying her tuition. If you can't be there financially, be there physically as a parent. Yul is being useless both ways."

@veeystitches_fashion:

"First child to disown a father, kudos to her. I like this kind action."

@judy_the_adulterous_womann:

"People have been asking this girl soo many personal question, bullying her all due to the shame caused by his father and baby mama..Judy protects the kids that he had with mr Obasi but constantly damaging the mental health of this man’s kids."

@vera_venue:

"Yul will still be there to collect Ur bride price so be Wise."

@nancymalata:

"I have seen men marrying other women but still puts their children at heart but the way Yul does his thing no wonder children can start hating him."

@judy_the_kpekus_giver:

"She did well. Little princess really tried to hang on but the father is a mumu pro max."

@abolanle_234:

"Now my question is will Yul and Judy even enjoy their marriage with all of these?????"

@e_abirhire:

"Imagine your father coming out publicly to say non of u n ur siblings are his n ur father used to be a public figure I will rip his entire existence off my life i totally understand n support the daughter."

Danielle shares a cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Danielle, Yul Edochie's daughter, had caused a stir on social media with the kind of post she made on her Insta story.

She wrote that a man who chased two rats would end up catching none of them.

Her post soon spread on social media and sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng