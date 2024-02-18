Wunmi, the widow of the late singer Mohbad has continued to mourn him as she penned a lengthy note to him

On her Instagram stories, she revealed that his absence has made the nights colder and she believes he hears him when she pours her heart

She also reminisced how their son Liam felt when he was still with them and cited some memorable moments

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, has written a note to him expressing how she feels about his absence.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram stories, she said the nights are now colder and the pain in her heart cuts deeper than she ever thought. Since his passing in September 12, 2023, his fans are still seeking justice for his death.

Wunmi wrote:

"Ilerioluwa mii, the cherished husband of my youth, the loving father of our child. It still feels surreal, as if reality hasn't fully sunk in since you departed from this world. Is it truly the end for us and for our son Liam? All our dreams, our plans, and our promises shattered in an instant. I can't accept in an instant. I can't accept never again the joy of our playful banter."

She also revealed that his death still hurt as she cries everyday. In her words:

"The nights seem colder now, and the pain in my heart cuts deeper by the day than I ever thought possible. The pain sometimes feel unbearable. I still cry everyday and my entire being mourns for you. The weight of your loss has crushed me."

Check out her post on Mohbad in the slides below:

Reactions trail Wunmi's post on Mohbad

Several people have reacted to Wunmi's post on her late husband. Check out some of the comments below:

@ewamide_worlds:

"This one na clout she wan chase. She wan come outside dey flex, indoor don tire her."

@lademie_21:

"Omo imagine the pain she’s feeling right now someone you plan to spend the rest of your life with is no more .God plssssss be wit her and her son. The pain is forever."

@em_qwinteeyphar:

"If you would condemn this, saying it’s clout, just pray it happens to you first."

@ty__rae:

"All of you insulting her are so naive, I pray you don’t go through the same, SMH."

@qweengloria:

"I felt it for her. The Lord is your strength baby girl."

@lindabrella__:

"Grieving is bad. You don’t want to be there. The thought of not going to ever see your loved ones again is heart wrenching, it’s never going to go away but God will give her the innermost strength to live by it, daily. A nursing mother."

@teemah_sanni:

"May God continue to comfort and uphold her."

@mary_ozioma_ozzy:

"The night seem colder now, I feel her pain. RIP Imole."

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi cries out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi Aloba had cried out for help over the security of her and son Liam's lives.

Wunmi claimed that she had been receiving calls from strange numbers and they had been threatening her to desist from seeking justice for Mohbad.

A group, Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG) charged the police and other law enforcement agencies on Wunmi and Liam's safety.

