Singer Cynthia Morgan has once again called out her former label boss, Jude Okoye, amid Mohbad's death

Cynthia Morgan revealed that to date, Jude cannot look at her eyeball to eyeball as she recounted her experience at his Northside label

Her statement has further stirred reactions from many Nigerians who raised questions about record labels

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The painful death of former Marlian signee Mohbad has seen some record label owners being called out by some of their former signees.

One of the popular faces who have called out her former boss is Cynthia Morgan, who again took to social media to share her experience with her former record label, Northside Music.

Cynthia Morgan reacts to Mohbad's death. Credit: @trulymadrina @judeengees

Source: Instagram

Cynthia, who was once signed to the label owned by Jude Okoye, shared how they claimed they bought her a house and car, including putting her on allowance.

The dancehall singer who said it was all cover up said the label said many hurtful things to her off camera that made her give up on humanity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She revealed that to date, the label boss, Jude, can't look her eyeball to eyeball.

Cynthia wrote:

"Till Date Jude cannot see me eyeball for eyeball. There are terrible people everywhere. You too have to be brutal. And jsut know people will never lie on you if they aren't scared of you."

This is coming after the death of 27-year-old singer Mohbad.

See screenshots of her Instastory post below:

Social media users react as Cynthia Morgan calls out Jude Okoye

See their comments below:

rosythrone:

"With all what is going on currently, I feel lot of artists are going thru a lot. Your fave could be evil, u don’t just know them"

christaminaj:

"At this point make Una use that voice go sing for God ."

hallyberry_empire:

"E be like say record label Na secret cult now cause what’s all this."

okirikashowroom:

"I have said it that mohbad’s death will bring sanity to the music industry and I'm here for it."

eleeshaofficial:

"No one has been able to replace her genre of music since she left."

YBNL Princess speaks on her experience at Olamide's label

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Temmie Ovwasa 'YBNL Princess' spoke on her ordeal with music star Olamide and his wife, Aisha Adebukunmi.

The singer made bold claims of how Olamide's wife made her an errand girl.

Temmie also claimed Adebukunmi publicly humiliated her, calling her 'broke' whenever they went out.

Source: Legit.ng