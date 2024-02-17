A Nigerian widow reportedly broke down on the road while on her way to beg for sachet water from kind-hearted people

In a video, the woman was captured on the ground as eyewitnesses tried to make her get back on her feet

It was gathered that the poor widow had been unable to feed her children for two days despite working so hard

Nigerians have expressed their willingness to help a widow who fainted on the road over hardship.

A viral video showed the woman sitting on the floor with eyewitnesses gathering around her and trying their best to make her feel better.

Widow unable to feed 4 children

The widowed mother of four was affected badly by the economic hardship in the country and thus, she has been unable to cater for her four children.

It was gathered that the woman went to beg for sachet water after being unable to feed her children for four days.

During the process, she fainted and people who saw her collapse rushed to resuscitate her.

Reactions as widow faints on the road

Social media users lamented bitterly over the economic state of the country.

Strictlymeee said:

"Let's help her please. Someone find her."

Macdenemmanuel said:

"Please let’s find her and set up a fundraiser for her. May Nigeria never happen to any of us."

Babyshynie reacted:

"Omg you people should help her, take her to governor sanwo Lou’s office. He’ll take it up from there."

Mayrheeyham__ said:

"So anyone who suffers or cry out because of the poverty going on in this country, to you all automatically they voted tinubu and deserve to suffer? Are some of you okay all? Regardless anyone voted him or not this man would have still enforced himself on Nigerians as he have done now."

King_teeoby said:

"Tinubu na una brother. On his mandate, una go stand. Una never see anything!"

Chiamakaugoo reacted:

"Pa Tinubu is acting like someone on a revenge mission on Nigerians. It’s your turn yet you were not prepared. Sad."

Simply_musah added:

"Someone should remind me if I’m wrong. I thought the mini bag of rice and other goodies that was shared to them during this election that lured them into selling their votes. Has it finished? I thought there were going to feed on those things for 8 years?What’s all this pandemonium going around?"

Man builds small house for village woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man used his resources to bless the life of a poor widow in his village. He made her smile by building her a house.

The young man (@clifford_obi350) posed with the woman as he showed off the building process. The house was at the roofing stage at the beginning of the video. Seconds into the TikTok clip, roofing sheets were added to the carpentry works that were earlier done. On completion, he painted the building.

He also bought a mattress for the woman. Women in the village danced towards the house to celebrate his kind gesture. ugballa success chinemerem said: "I tap from this grace to always impact smile in people’s faces …may you never run down financially and health wise Amen."

