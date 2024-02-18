Singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, has shared his opinion on the ongoing drama between Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem

In a post on his Instagram stories, he tackled his older colleague for always fighting everyone and saying he fought for the music industry

He also said that if he wanted to continue on this path, he would get tired, and this generated several reactions online

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, has criticised veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem following his attack on his younger colleague Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

According to Paul, Eedris is always talking down on his colleagues including him and his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

He also cited an issue between American rapper 50 Cent and Eedris which happened in 2004 and made him describe the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner as greedy.

In his bid to ask for recognition from younger colleagues, Rude Boy said he would get tired of his continuous lamentations. Legit.ng earlier reported that another of Eedris' colleague Jaywon had accused him of being arrogant, just like Burna Boy he complained about.

The 'Reason With Me' crooner wrote on Instagram.

"Every eke market day, we go dey hear 'I fought for the industry, na me cook the food wey una dey chop'. I go just dey laugh. Now you wan reply with music. You go reply taya! For over 20 years, I have kept silent about what really transpired, how we top Nigerian artistes as of then agreed with one voice about payment conditions and treatments on same 50 cent show, only for this greedy guy to go behind and collect peanut. You dey expect VIP treatment on top payment treatment. You keep insulting every artist at every opportunity. If it is not PSquare, it is Tuface, D'Banj, now na Burna. You go explain tire."

Check out Paul's statement on Eedris' constant claim on figting for the industry below:

Reactions trail Rude Boy's comment on Eedris

Several social media users have commented on Paul's statement on Eedris. Check out some of their reactions below:

@seun_dreams:

"Gen Z baddies are presently confused right now."

@taofeekbolanle:

"Who is Paul Okoye compare to Eedris. E be like these guys no sabi their mate at all."

@chidhoxieh:

"People wey get sense go know sey na Eedris find trouble. I stand with Burna. E never see anything. Ask Manchester United what it feels like living in past glory."

@mikemuller170:

"Eedris and Blackface are the most bitter OGs in this industry."

@the_menvault:

"Indeed, PSquare stands among the legendary figures that paved way for the Afrobeat. Yet, you won’t see them bragging about it or criticizing the new generation of artists."

@anddytroy:

"Burna will be on his own una go enter podcast dey call him name…den he reply pple will say he is not mature."

@diaryof_a_ukgirl:

"E be like say Paul wan chop better beating from Eedris. Go and ask 50 cent as body tell am when Eedris show am pepper. Eedris is the father of hip hop in Nigeria."

Eedris gets harsh response from Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy had fired back at his older colleague Eedris Abulkareem after the latter said he does not know him as an African giant.

In a throwback video, Eedris had criticised him for being arrogant and not respecting those older than him in the industry.

He further praised Davido for touching lives and still maintaining his cool, and the video got several reactions.

