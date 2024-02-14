Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday turned the new age of 35 on February 14, 2024, to the joy of fans

The movie star’s boyfriend, Xxssive, treated her to a lovely surprise on her big day with mouthwatering gifts

The heartwarming videos from Nkechi Blessing’s romantic birthday celebration left fans gushing on social media

Popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, aka Xxssive, treated her in a special way on her 35th birthday.

The movie star turned the milestone age on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024, and her man used the opportunity to show off his romantic side.

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend surprises her on 35th birthday. Photos: @xxssive, @royalhugssurprises

Source: Instagram

Xxssive first started the celebration with a birthday post dedicated to his woman. He shared her lovely photo and accompanied it with a sweet caption where he poured out his heart.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday big 35 Nkechi blessings Sunday May the good lord bless your new chapter and grant you your heart desires amen.

The most stubborn person have ever come across in my life but it doesn’t take away how amazing you are HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND HAPPY VAL.”

Xxssive also hired a surprise company to plan a lovely birthday and Valentine’s Day celebration for NBS. A room was decorated with candles, red balloons and more as the celebrant sat across from her boyfriend at the table.

A musician was on standby as he played his guitar and sang romantic tunes for the couple. NBS could not hide her excitement as she gushed over the lovely display. According to her, no man has ever done such a thing for her. See the video below:

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend gifts her N6m diamond bracelet

Another video from the sweet occasion that made the rounds online was of the moment Xxssive presented Nkechi Blessing with a diamond bracelet that cost N6 million. According to him, his woman is worth it.

The young man also surprised NBS with the singer of one of her favourite songs. The movie star was seen screaming in excitement after the singer showed himself before she started singing along with him. See the clip below:

See video of the couple having their romantic dance below:

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend surprises her on birthday

Read what some social media users had to say about Nkechi Blessing’s 35th birthday celebration below:

octo_empire:

“Why him kon dress like kanayo O kanayo ?”

big_chioms:

“Honourable falegan is watching with bombastic side eye .”

nnedii_j:

“ where blessings Ceo Dey Abeg .”

kingobiagu1:

“As an URHOBO man, bro why you Dey fall inlove. ‍♂️ we no Dey do all this one : What’s this na. Our own na too Dey brake girls heart. He reach your Turn u go Dey fall inlove.”

fabsnikk:

“Why you come wear red like who won perform sacrifice!! Urhobo men things must different.”

mz_mayah_:

“First Urhobo man to deliver love.”

Iam_drtega:

“Urhobo Man don fall in love. Sign of end time.”

Iammiriana:

“Love indeed is a beautiful thing Thank you @xxssive for putting a smile on @nkechiblessingsunday's face may God continue to bless and protect you too.”

inumidun_:

“She’s such a happy person, I wish her all the happiness in life.”

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend slams Verydarkman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' man, Xxssive, took a stand against a TikTok influencer, Verydarkman, who made an allegation against her.

The actress' lover took to Instagram to warn the TikTok influencer not to insult him and his family.

Not stopping there, the young businessman threatened to take maximum legal action against anyone who tried to dent his reputation.

Source: Legit.ng