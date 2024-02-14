After years of claiming online that he is a father of two kids, Nigerian vlog and matchmaker Lege Miami finally comes clean

The Nollywood actor shared a video on his social media page of the Valentine's Day gift he gave his wife while showing glimpses of her face

In the viral clip, Lege Miami was heard showing his wife praises and sweet words while noting that this was the first time he would be gifting her for Valentine's Day

Popular social media personality and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, has sparked massive reactions online as he finally reveals that he is married.

The singer, who had claimed for years on his matchmaking show that he is a single father, finally seems set to come clean.

Nigerian comic Lege Miami stirs emotions online as clips of his Valentine's Day gift to his wife go viral. Photo credit: @legemiamii

Lege had sparked reactions online with a video he posted on his page heaping praises on his wife after gifting her a food basket as her Valentine's Day gift.

How many kids does Lege Miami have?

Despite his funny antics on social media, Lege Miami has two kids, a boy and a girl.

He is one of the kings of the Nigerian social media space, constantly churning out viral content. But his recent video hailing his wife has stirred massive reactions.

The matchmaker stirred more online reactions after he showed glimpses of his wife's face, but she kept her identity hidden.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sabinus went on Lege Miami's show and asked him to help match him with Sharon Ooja.

See video of Lege Miami's Valentine's Day gift giving to his wife:

Netizens react to Lege Miami's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Lege Miami's video:

@iam_sherrytee:

"Lege ogbone buy food wey them go chop together."

@jiggy_of_lagos:

"Sorry for the bad English everyone."

@toyin_dayoijasan:

"Lori bad English Lege, Oluwa gba ope wa."

@preciousbee_alaga:

"Lege don marry ? Thought we agreed that I am the official Alaga for singles matchmaking and ceo."

@aduniade10:

"But egbon for your interview u said u single but looking f a serious girl wen u come get wife."

@smartee_fabrics:

"Lucky her. Let see her face..."

@ewalagos_fh:

"Opor o.... Lege get Val.... God when o???"

@kehindeadeyemifilms:

"Nice one here, take care of my Sister oooh."

@house_of_zhee_fabrics:

"God lege don get boo !!!!! When dis love go reach us."

@janstar_xo:

"Lege don marry?"

@_silver_barbie:

"@iam_yemi11 them one use oppression finish us this Val oo."

