A Nigerian actress became a topic online after she display the process she went through to surprise her this Valentine's period as a first-time working-class

The up-and-coming star made a detailed video of when she visited a jewellery shop to get a chain worth 5 million naira for her lover

The video followed through to the exciting moment when she handed her luxury gift package to her man

An upcoming Nigerian actress, Chiamaka Ugoo, has motivated her countrymen this Valentine's season with the expensive gesture she pulled off.

The beautiful made a video narrating her plans to spoil her man during this period, as she recently started doing things for herself financially.

Actress shows her man love this Valentine with N5m gold.

Source: Instagram

The lovely clip showed her storming a jewellery shop to buy an expensive gold necklace worth about N5 million.

The video continued until the happy moment when Chiamaka gave her fancy gift package to her man.

Sharing the news with her fans and followers, it seemed like a dream to her that she could afford a gift of that amount for her man.

"My man’s birthday/Valentine 2023, (his birthday and Valentine are just 24hours apart)… So, I got him 15K fake belt from Balogun market because that was what I could afford with my own money, I’ve never liked the idea of using his money to get him a gift. Fast forward to his birthday/Valentine 2024, this is my first Valentine/his birthday with him as a working class lady," she wrote.

Nigerians react to the video of the N5m Val gift

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

uchennannanna:

"God bless you more Asa Odogwu And protect Odogwu."

cyweherbals:

"So chiamaka ugooo. Congratulations. God bless your marriage."

cyweherbal:

"I do enjoy your you tube show but can you create an opportunity to comment on your programme after viewing? Many comments on my head against prince that threw you, his fiance ,mother and pastor out of his house. That guy is an accultic boy that the prayer of the mother is disturbing him."

chyclancy:

"I go love ooo. My body is doing me Totori."

