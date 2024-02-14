BBNaija's Soma sweetly showered his lover and fellow reality star Angel with gifts on her 24

A clip showed the moment Angel flaunted some of the gifts Soma gave her, which included a diamond bracelet, perfumes, shoes, among others

Soma also treated Angel to a private dinner; his gesture has since stirred different reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith has continued to make headlines over her 24th birthday celebration.

Amid the different messages and display of love from fans, Angel's lover and colleague, Soma, also gave her a birthday treat.

BBN's Soma sings birthday song to celebrate Angel. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

What gifts did Soma give Angel on her 24th birthday

Angel was overwhelmed with love on her birthday as Soma went all out to get her some birthday gifts, which included a diamond bracelet, perfumes, shoes, among others.

Watch the fun video of Angel unboxing her birthday gifts below:

In another video, Soma sang his heart out as he sweetly celebrated Angel.

Watch the video of Soma singing below:

Soma also treated Angel to a private romantic dinner. Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Soma's birthday gifts to Angel

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

elsie_grandeurshortlet:

"Soma… this gifts no follow o… what’s this."

Thriftwith_Vayo:

"I wish them the best in dis relationship."

Doris Osei Tutu:

"Today we the single ones God is our strength."

Aniat melvin:

"Nothing like fake life here I just love this naw Wetin person money reche him dey do."

Stannyblack"

It’s just weird Omo."

Sandra Imoni:

"Angel will b a very respectful girlfriend…I’m sure she’s treating Soma right that’s y d relationship is going well"

Tolani:

"Pls I’m begging everyone, pls date someone that loves you and he’s intentional about you pls. Love is sweet pls I pray everyone enjoy it."

Azeh Marylyn:

"Moral of the story: you just need the right person to love you!!"

Angel gushes over Soma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Angel Smith slammed Yoruba men and her past lovers.

In a clip, the reality star compared her past lovers with Soma.

Angel also shared her fulfilment and joy at finally finding true love after several disappointments.

Source: Legit.ng