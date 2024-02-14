Nigerian young actress Regina Daniels shook the internet with the release of her new movie featuring her reported ex-boyfriend, Somadinma Adinma

The billionaire was excited to announce her recent project as she promised her fans top-notch viewing pleasure

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to question the movie's title and plot, and many didn't hesitate to voice their concerns over her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her reported former lover, Somadina Adinma, recently starred in a movie produced by the billionaire's wife.

The title of the movie 'My First Love' caught people's attention more, considering the rumours of their young relationship.

Regina Daniels feature Somadina Adinma My First Love Credit: @regain.daniels, @adinmasomadina

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a snippet from the already-released movie and promised her fans and followers the epic village setting she brought to her project.

"Enjoy this village epic film. I decided to bring a village feel to this one," Regina wrote.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to the title of the movie and the cast involved.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star was one of the prominent figures from Nigeria in Cote d'Ivoire for the faceoff between the Super Eagles and Angola scheduled for Friday, February 2, by 6 pm at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

An excited Regina shared the good news with her fans and followers and also shared pictures.

One of the pictures showed Regina and her husband, Ned Nwoko, smiling with some Nigerian lawmakers.

See a her new movie below:

Fans react to Regina Daniel's new movie

Legit.ng compiled the heated views below:

stone_dxb:

"Shey Una wan whine ned nwoko... This one wey gun just dey him mind these days."

la_ralda_:

"Omo, I read deeply into this… now, I wanna watch it so bad."

iamngwhite:

"Is the title for meeee like why am I laughing self."

romanranking:

"Based on true life story, lol."

amosephraim7:

"No wonder baba dey interested in gun these days."

nigerianfirstbarbie:

"Hahaha we have been waiting for such movie like for ever, and here we have it."

pwetty_swit:

"The emotions on this movie are genuine! I kid you not. I wanna see a kissing scene in the movie. I must watch!! I miss them."

trom_ent:

Which kind play be this? Una day find trouble. wait dem kiss for the movie?"

Regina Daniels shows curves in photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had proven that beyond her acting career, she could also thrive as a wife and mother.

She loves to dress in different kinds of fabrics and she stands out in them whether in lace, Ankara, cotton, or even a simple jeans and shirt.

In her bid to show the world that she was still a 'hot' mum, she showed off her curves in her photos which got reactions from her fans.

Source: Legit.ng