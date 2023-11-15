Famous Nollywood actress Regina and her ex-lover Somadina have sparked reactions online as their Snapchat conversations go viral

A post shared on Instagram by Somadina celebrating having the highest amount of streaks shared between him and Regina stirs reactions

In the leaked chat, Regina was seen telling Somadina that they should celebrate hitting their 1000th streaks on Snapchat

Nollywood actors actress Regina Daniels and her ex-lover, Somadina Adinma, have stirred reactions online after details of their Snapchat conversations went viral online.

In the leaked conversation, the billionaire's wife was seen celebrating a unique feat that she shares only with Somadina Adinma.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels trends as her Snapchat conversation with her ex Somadina goes viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@adinmasomadina

Source: Instagram

She noted to Soma that being able to stay in touch with each other every day for 1000 days was no mean feat, and it deserves to be celebrated.

Fans react to Somadina and Regina's friendship

The leaked chat stirred reactions online as some netizens queried the ex-lover's continued relationship despite Regina marrying Ned Nwoko.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some fans, in reaction to the leaked conversation, noted that it was awkward for Regina Daniels to maintain a relationship that committed with Somadina.

One netizen noted that for the couple to speak or stay in touch with each other every day for 1000 days (3 years) gives a vibe of soulmates.

And it was a dangerous recipe for her marriage.

See the leaked chat below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniel and Somadina's leaked chat

See how netizens reacted to the leaked conversation:

@moses_genesis02:

"You dey send streak ned dey chop her."

@prankhottiee:

"I love their relationship after she married."

@august_shalone:

"What is streaks again. What do you people do on snapchat. I thought we only use it in snapping."

@ij_peggy:

"Make money ooo, make you no end up as the Streak partner."

@ij_peggy:

"Na her soulmate gan gan be this."

@jude__olivia:

"Keeping streaks for almost 3 years? Omo they tried o. My highest streaks was 368 days before e cut."

@techbelles:

"It’s giving soulmate vibes."

@alltheinfoz:

"Na Mumu dey fight with ex. Once debe is everly debe."

@99dreamz_:

"Make Ned catch you una first. You dey exchange photos with another man wife everyday for more 3 years."

@bigsuccey:

"HmmmmmmNed won’t understand what goes down over there on snap streaks."

Somadina's comment on Regina Daniels' Valentine's post creates stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Regina Daniels and Somadina flirted with each other on social media earlier this year on Valentine's Day.

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself in a black outfit and added a caption.

Somadina's reaction to the post stirred reactions online as netizens quickly scolded the ex-lovers, telling them to respect their current relationship statuses.

Source: Legit.ng