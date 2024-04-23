Popular Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna got tongues wagging with the splendid he chose to celebrate the birthday of his rumoured girlfriend, Ini Edo

The screen diva added another to her age today, April 23, and friends and family have sent out their heartfelt wishes

IK Ogbonna, leading the spectacle, shared videos of the adorable moments they had together over the years, igniting intense speculations

Fans and netizens couldn’t be enough as Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna sweetly celebrated the birthday of his rumoured lover and colleague Ini Edo.

The exquisite movie queen added a new age today, on April 23, 2024, receiving one of the most admiring forms of appreciation from her reported lover.

IK Ogbonna celebrates Ini Edo on her birthday. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Sharing a cute video of them over the years at different eventful locations, IK prayed for her and commended her for her exceptional traits.

He characterised the mother of one as an exceptional person and begged the heavens to continue bestowing blessings on her.

“May your name resonate unexpectedly in prestigious circles for all the right reasons. May those who dare to challenge your greatness be astounded by your magnificence. You are an extraordinary individual, and I beseech the heavens to perpetually bestow blessings upon you and your endeavors. Happy birthday, queen. The unparalleled brown sugar,” he wrote in part.

See his post

Reactions trail IK Ogbonna’s post

Many others expressed their affection in his comments area, even calling for a wedding between the two Nollywood couples.

reactions below:

dontgiveup4life:

"Una suppose marry already , happy birthday chocolate."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Memories choke. Happy birthday queen."

am_oluwaseunadewale:

"Happy birthday to us today also is my birthday."

dilichukwuu95:

"Ike loves ini so much always showering her with good words i love how intentional you are with her i go love biko."

iam_luchy_b:

"The amount of times i watched the video is unhealthy ❤happy birthday Queen Ini."

marykoko_06:

"Happiest Birthday To The Most Beautiful."

gracy275:

"I learned they are a couple, and they may tie the knot? I’ll be so happy for them. Their kids will be crazily cute."

adaanambra:

"See me blushing, who no like better thing? Hbd ini ❤❤❤❤❤ nne nno this is so cute ❤ is beautiful to see a man love a woman."

ferarrifatboy01:

"Life is too short to dey reason wetin people dey think about you Bross fire down you are working well."

Ini Edo speaks on surrogacy

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that Ini Edo had her daughter after opting for surrogacy.

Social media went abuzz with the news in 2021, and in a recent interview, the movie star revealed the reason behind her decision.

According to Ini, she had a number of miscarriages, and she got tired of trying again, coupled with the fact that she did not have a husband.

