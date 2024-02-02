Regina Daniels is currently in Cote d'Ivoire to watch Nigeria take on Angola in the ongoing AFCON tournament

The mother of two, who shared pictures of her with her husband, Ned Nwoko, revealed it was her first time watching a live match

As expected, many of Regina Daniels' fans and colleagues have taken to her comment section to applaud her for travelling to Cote d'Ivoire

Nollywood actress Regina Daniel is one of the prominent figures from Nigeria who have arrived in Cote d'Ivoire for the faceoff between the Super Eagles and Angola scheduled for Friday, February 2, by 6 pm at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

An excited Regina shared the good news with her fans and followers and also shared pictures.

One of the pictures showed Regina and her husband, Ned Nwoko, smiling with some Nigerian lawmakers.

The Nollywood star, in a caption, also revealed it was her first time watching a live match.

She wrote:

"Super excited to watch a live match for the first time especially because it’s our national team playing ……Goodluck to our super Eagles."

See the pictures Regina Daniels shared below:

Celebrities react to pictures of Regina Daniels in Cote d'Ivoire

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

c.p_oli:

"You made the best choice . In the end , it is the years that teaches us more than the days will ever know."

officialfreeboy13:

"The most amazing woman."

official_glossybrown:

"Mr Ned look so proud and happy in the last slide I understand the feeling."

ebukaonuma:

"Big G pls motivate them on our behalf as you ginger from home."

zaddykhaleesha:

"See as lallyboy dey look......him wish say Regi bby na him get am."

wunminaj:

"Pretty buh what’s with the editing on the third slide."

ice_cruise:

"My own is this ur gf u Dey carry dey go everywhere I no dey ooo."

