The pain surrounding the tragic death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope resurfaced after a video of his candlelight service went viral

Family, friends, and colleagues came out in numbers to pay their homage to the departed and four other victims

The footage of the night procession dawned on internet users as they weighed in on the thespian’s absence

As fans and Nigerians anticipate the burial arrangements for the late actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, affectionately known as Junior Pope, the Nollywood community, along with family and friends, convened a poignant candlelight service to honour his memory.

In a video making the rounds online, a troupe of young men and women wearing black outfits came out in numbers to show their respect for the late thespian and the four other victims.

Junior Pope's candlelight service alongside four other crew members hold in Enugu state. Credit: @wizzo_sound, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Recall that the energetic actor died on April 10 alongside four crew members while on their way to shoot a movie ‘The Other Side of Life’ directed by Adanma Luke.

The candlelight procession, held in Enugu state, became a solemn occasion for many to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the departed souls.

Reactions trail Junior Pope’s candlelight service

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nikkyblizz_rapper:

"So jp really just go like that may their souls rest in peace."

chiamakalovelyn1:

"This deaths still pain me faaa! Jnr pope was ever cheerful, happy and a good example of how a man carry’s family. I have never meet him before but the death pained me. Thanks so much for gracing us with your talent and entertaining us. Also I pray for God to grant total peace to all the families that lost their beloved ones especially the parents and siblings. It is just so sad. Rest in peace Umunnem till we meet again."

judith_nwokeocha:

"We reject untimely de...ath in Jesus name amen."

mzchiamaka:

"I still can’t believe that J pope is gone sha, may God have mercy."

my_nameis_special:

"Sorrowful event like this na so so selfie una go dey do."

Lotela_beauty:

"Feeling like I'm in a movie scene, my heart aches deeply. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones."

flawless_mam:

"May God forgive them for all there sin and grant the paradise."

alimesglamour:

"I still not believe JP is gone let me keep assuming he’s out of network or he lost his phone."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng