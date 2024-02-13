Recently deceased Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe trends online as clips of his Lagos mansions leak on social media

The multi-billion naira infrastructure is a state-of-the-art, fully automated residential building situated right in the heart of Lagos

A first-hand glimpse of the inside of the mansion has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many questioning the sanity behind such an outlandish outlay of resources

The sudden passing of one of Nigeria's foremost bankers and CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in a plane crash in the United States of America has sparked massive emotions on social media.

Days after his passing, a video of Herbert Wigwe's multi-billion naira Lagos residence recently leaked on social media, and it has got people talking.

Videos of Herbert Wigwe's Lagos mansion leaks online.

The viral clip is a three-minute tour video of the outside and inside of the 20-bedroom Lagos mansion.

Herbert Wigwe's Ikoyi mansion sits on 23,000 square meters of land. This is the same land mass the Ikeja City Mall occupies.

When did Herbert Wigwe build this mansion?

According to reports from the engineering firm Craneburg, who were saddled with the responsibility of building the edifice, the mansion took them 22 months to finish.

Reports have it that Herbert Wigwe moved in late last year and was set to be his retirement amidst his other luxury properties sprinkled all over Lagos.

A quick chat with popular Twitter real estate expert Suraj Oyewole, aka Sir Jarus, noted that infrastructure of that scale would cost nothing less than $15 to $20 million.

Legit.ng confirmed that this outlay would cost 30,330,000,000 in naira.

See the leaked video below:

Netizens react to viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the leaked video showing Herbert Wigwe's Ikoyi's mansion:

@dee_rhymes:

"OFFICIALLY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN . No B All Those Billions And Hundreds of Millions without “Taste, Uniqueness & Space”, not to add Nature or Garden Feel… ‍♂️ This One Na No B."

@maestro_kdx:

"The design fees alone would be about $1.5m. Start adding from there. About 80% of the building materials are imported. The land at least N5bn+"

@justmoneyforever:

"This is why I like Very good food ,Because that’s the only thing we go with when the last bell rings."

@Adekunle_One:

"His surviving kids wont live here for 10 years cumulative in their entire live time. Kids that are US based. May his soul rest in peace."

@Lord_of_Nigeria:

"It’s so weird how people can be this rich in a very poor country. Makes you wonder how dirty they have to be to get there."

@c_a_t_0001:

"Seeing things like this makes me take a week long break from all the hustles and bustles of life and engage myself in sober reflection and life examination. In truth all this " gidi-gidi " of life no too dey necessary but you no go allow hunger kill you."

@yvonnesylvester:

"I was privy to see the master plan (Aka 3D) of this house and brethren I can tell you that this house was planned to be a heaven on earth. When news of their death filtered in, I just wept."

@whykavelli:

"Life is transient, enjoy it while you are here."

@Credo_promotion:

"This life eehn. Just when he wanted to start living Almighty called him and his family. This is really sad."

@davidsomtoo:

"Vanity upon vanity. Next of kin go just De thank God."

Wigwe’s last messages on X before his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted to Herbert Wigwe's emotional post on his social media pages days before his death.

The Nigerian billionaire was a massive inspiration to many Nigerians, and even in death, he continues to inspire many young people.

Twenty-one days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash, Wigwe posted an inspirational message to thousands of followers on X, and it has created quite a stir online.

Source: Legit.ng