Herbert Wigwe’s Dream of Building One of Best Universities in Africa Lives On After His Death
- A video revealed the proposed look of Wigwe University, which was set to open in 220 days
- The founder, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a helicopter crash on February 9th, had a vision of creating one of the best universities in Africa
- The video showcased some of the impressive buildings that the private university had, which has attracted a lot of attention
A captivating video displayed the anticipated design of Wigwe University, which was scheduled to launch in less than a year.
The university was the dream project of Herbert Wigwe, a visionary entrepreneur who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9th.
He had a lofty goal of establishing one of the best universities in Africa, with world-class facilities and academic excellence.
The video, as shared by @naijanews, featured some of the stunning buildings that the private university boasted. The university generated a lot of curiosity and admiration after the unfortunate demise of its founder, who left behind a legacy of innovation and education.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Herbert Wigwe’s N30bn newly built Ikoyi residence leaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the sudden passing of one of Nigeria's foremost bankers and CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in a plane crash in the United States of America has sparked massive emotions on social media.
Days after his passing, a video of Herbert Wigwe's multi-billion naira Lagos residence recently leaked on social media and got people talking.
It was a three-minute tour video of the outside and inside of the 20-bedroom Lagos mansion. Herbert Wigwe's Ikoyi mansion sits on 23,000 square meters of land.
VC speaks on the founder’s ambition to build lasting value
In another related, Legit.ng reported that a captivating video on TikTok showed Miles Davies, the Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, sharing the founder’s ambitious vision for the academic institution.
Herbert Wigwe, the founder and benefactor of the university, had a dream to establish the best university in Nigeria that would prevent the loss of the country’s talented and educated youth.
Davies also confessed that the UK had gained a lot from the brain drain phenomenon, as many young Nigerians preferred to pursue their higher education in the UK.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng