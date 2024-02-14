A video revealed the proposed look of Wigwe University, which was set to open in 220 days

The founder, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a helicopter crash on February 9th, had a vision of creating one of the best universities in Africa

The video showcased some of the impressive buildings that the private university had, which has attracted a lot of attention

He had a lofty goal of establishing one of the best universities in Africa, with world-class facilities and academic excellence.

The video, as shared by @naijanews, featured some of the stunning buildings that the private university boasted. The university generated a lot of curiosity and admiration after the unfortunate demise of its founder, who left behind a legacy of innovation and education.

Herbert Wigwe’s N30bn newly built Ikoyi residence leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the sudden passing of one of Nigeria's foremost bankers and CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in a plane crash in the United States of America has sparked massive emotions on social media.

Days after his passing, a video of Herbert Wigwe's multi-billion naira Lagos residence recently leaked on social media and got people talking.

It was a three-minute tour video of the outside and inside of the 20-bedroom Lagos mansion. Herbert Wigwe's Ikoyi mansion sits on 23,000 square meters of land.

VC speaks on the founder’s ambition to build lasting value

In another related, Legit.ng reported that a captivating video on TikTok showed Miles Davies, the Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, sharing the founder’s ambitious vision for the academic institution.

Herbert Wigwe, the founder and benefactor of the university, had a dream to establish the best university in Nigeria that would prevent the loss of the country’s talented and educated youth.

Davies also confessed that the UK had gained a lot from the brain drain phenomenon, as many young Nigerians preferred to pursue their higher education in the UK.

