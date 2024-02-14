The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released photos from the site where Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe's helicopter crashed.

The photos were released on the official NTSB website on Wednesday, February 14.

The pictures show that the NTSB operatives were at the crash scene to conduct their investigations.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

California, USA - The NTSB has released images depicting the site where the helicopter transporting Access Holdings' CEO, Herbert Wigwe, tragically crashed.

Wigwe, accompanied by his wife Doreen, their son Chizi Wigwe, and former Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were involved in a helicopter accident near Halloran Springs, close to the California-Nevada border.

The National Transportation Safety Board released several pictures from the helicopter crash site. Photo Credit: Herbert Wigwe/NTSB

Source: Twitter

The pictures, made public following remarks by NTSB board member Michael Graham about their visit to the scene and the activities undertaken during the initial day of investigation, depict NTSB officials examining the wreckage at the accident site.

NTSB accident report

Graham emphasised the agency's dedication to thoroughly investigating the scene.

He mentioned that the team used aerial drones to map the area and record the wreckage.

Graham recently said:

“The helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

"This helicopter was not required to be equipped with those types of recording devices.”

Additionally, they recovered electronic devices and onboard equipment for further scrutiny and analysis.

Herbert Wigwe’s aide opens up on escaping helicopter crash

In another report, the choice made by Faleye Olushola, an assistant to the late Access Bank's CEO Herbert Wigwe, played a crucial role in his survival.

Instead of joining his boss and family on the helicopter that crashed on February 10, Olushola decided to travel by road.

The sudden loss of the entrepreneur in the crash devastated the banking industry and the people of Nigeria.

Herbert Wigwe’s father reflects on losing his first child in 1997

Shyngle Wigwe, who experienced the heartbreaking loss of his first child in 1997, is now facing a similar anguish.

His son, Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings Plc, passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in the United States.

The helicopter was en route to Las Vegas but crashed near the border of Nevada and California.

Source: Legit.ng