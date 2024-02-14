A TikTok video featuring Miles Davies, the Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, went viral as he revealed the founder’s vision for the institution

Herbert Wigwe, the founder, aimed to create the best university in Nigeria that would retain the country’s brightest minds

Davies also admitted that the UK had profited from the brain drain, as many young Nigerians chose to study in the UK

A captivating video on TikTok showed Miles Davies, the Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, sharing the founder’s ambitious vision for the academic institution.

Herbert Wigwe, the founder and benefactor of the university, had a dream to establish the best university in Nigeria that would prevent the loss of the country’s talented and educated youth.

The VC speaks on the university.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @wigweuniversity, Davies also confessed that the UK had gained a lot from the brain drain phenomenon, as many young Nigerians preferred to pursue their higher education in the UK.



