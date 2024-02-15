Wigwe University owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe has released a prototype video of the university

The magnificent buildings have got the attention of Nigerians who have continued to give positive reviews about the university

The university is located in Isiokpo, a town in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, Nigeria.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

The prototype video of the university uploaded on the institution's Instagram page captured the building and master plan of the university campus.

The video captured facilities such as the Faculty of Arts, Sports Centre, Hostels, Senate building, clinic, guest house, stadium, Villas, VC’s building, Admin building

Others are a laboratory, an ICT building, a fire station, several bungalows, a Command centre, a welcome centre, a church, recreational centre.

These infrastructures are set to meet the design is the university which is to nurture a vibrant and thriving learning environment where our students can thrive.

Nigerians react

Cynthia.Ezekiel

My nephew can't wait wigwe pls be beautiful for him

rose_beautyyyyyyyy

I believe with time this school will be recognized as one of the biggest schools in Nigeria

thekingshubart

I SHALL BE PART OF THIS GREAT FUTURE❤️

hadi_hectare

Truly Impressive.

How Wigwe’s father lost his first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that death robbed Shyngle, father of the late Herbert of another child in his old age, 27 years after he buried his first child, Osita. Shyngle said Osita was 34 years old when he died in 1997 while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The former DG NTA said he was attending a ministers’ conference at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on June 5, 1997, when Osita died in a road accident while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

“I never sweated like that in my life before and I didn’t think it was going to happen to me. For weeks, I couldn’t go up to the altar. I went, then I wept, and I came down. It was like somebody took a pair of forceps to draw out your heart from you.”

