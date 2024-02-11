A chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings, crashed on Friday night in the US

The six people on board, which include Wigwe, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former president of NGX, are all confirmed dead.

Days before the fatal accident, Wigwe, a charismatic billionaire, shared messages to Nigerians on his Twitter account on the gift of life, family and others

Herbert Wigwe, the late group chief executive officer of Access Holding, was a big inspiration to Nigerians, even in death.

On his social media accounts, he regularly updated his followers on his activities and sought to inspire and stimulate positive conversation.

Herbert Wigwe was an illustrious Nigerian and astute entrepreneur. Photo credit: HerbertOWigwe

Herbert Wigwe was a charismatic billionaire

21 days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday, February 9, 2023, Wigwe published another inspirational message to his thousands of followers

On its Twitter page, @HerbertOWigwe, on January 19, 2024, wrote:

"Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift - a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

Let's honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days."

Also, two days before his death, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, he celebrated African women:

He wrote:

"We recognize and appreciate the profound influence of African women as they pave the way towards crafting a brighter future for every one of us.

"Sharing amazing moments with the Chief Operating Officer, HOW Foundation, Yvonne Victor-Olomu."

On January 15, 2024, he wrote about staying focused.

These were

"Be a visionary at the helm wherever you find yourself, steering progress forward.

"With our collective vision and collaboration, we all can shape tomorrow’s progress for Africa."

Also, on January 30, 2024, he wrote about embracing the lessons in failure; they sculpt the path to success.

His message reads:

"Success is a meaningless word without failure. I have failed many times, but in every wrong turn, every misstep, there are important lessons. Embrace them"

Wigwe will be forever missed by millions of Nigerians, especially his 46.1k Followers on Twitter.

How Wigwe's chopper went down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter experienced a crash around 10 p.m. near Nipton, California.

Details revealed that the unfortunate incident involved Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, which departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 p.m.

However, its last known whereabouts were near Fort Irwin/Barstow, California, at 9:49 p.m. on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials were alerted to the downed aircraft at 10:12 p.m. local time.

Mara Rodriguez, a public information officer with the department, mentioned that the crash site was identified east of Interstate 15, near Halloran Springs Road.

