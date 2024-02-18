Chizoba Wigwe, the wife of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank, has been said to be richer than the late banker

The late banker's wife was described as a silent achiever who was arguably richer than his husband

APC chieftain who made the claim on social media stated that Wigwe himself once said that the greatest asset he had was his wife

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, the former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank, who died on February 9, has been mourned by many stakeholders and statesmen in the country.

Several tributes have been said about the late business mogul, but little was said about his wife, Chizoba Wigwe, who died with him and their son in the unfortunate helicopter crash.

In a tweet by Abdullah Ayofe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, February 17, it was disclosed that the wife of the late Wigwe, Chizoba, was "arguably" richer than him.

Ayofe stated that even Wigwe, in an interview, disclosed that the greatest asset he had was his wife.

Who is Herbert Wigwe's wife, Chizoba?

According to the APC chieftain, the Chizoba Wigwe was a silent billionaire whose life was not known to many social media users. His tweet reads:

"The wife of Herbert Wigwe was arguably richer than Wigwe himself. But nobody knew her on social media.

"Her father was the Head of Finance for Africa at SHELL PETROLEUM. He later joined NNPC as the Group General Manager, Finance and Accounts.

"Herbert Wigwe’s wife returned from Europe when she was 26 to start a business in Nigeria. Until her death, she was the CEO of Craneburg Construction. A company with over 7,000 employees and has done several road and project constructions for both State and Federal Governments. The woman was a silent achiever.

"In one interview with Ojy Okpe of Arise TV, Hebert Wigwe said that the greatest asset he had in his life was his wife. The truth is that there are many billionaires you can’t hear about on social media."

