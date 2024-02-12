As he has consistently done throughout the course of the tournament, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has released a video reacting to the Super Eagles' loss in the final

In a viral clip posted online, Jimmy Odukoya hailed the Super Eagles for making the country proud and happy amidst all of the hardship we were facing

He noted that the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire might have won this battle, but the Super Eagles will be back better and stronger

The official Super Eagles clergyman, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has finally reacted to Nigeria's loss in the final against Cote d'Ivoire.

In a trending clip on his social media pages, Pastor Odukoya spoke highly of the Eagles, noting that they made the country proud with their performances at the 2023 AFCON.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya finally reacts to Nigeria's loss to Cote d'Ivoire hails them for a fantastic display, warns of the Super Eagles' return. Photo credit: @caf_online/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He noted that their performance gave Nigerians so much joy, love and happiness amidst the difficult times the country was going through.

Pastor Odukoya, this time, was unable to roast the Super Eagles' opponent as he had done in his previous post-match videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Eagles will be back" - Pastor Odukoya says

In his post-match video, the Nigerian clergyman told Nigerians to hail their warriors for fighting gallantly for them in Cote d'Ivoire.

He also reassured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will return better and stronger.

Watch the viral clip below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Odukoya's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed pastor Odukoya's video:

@adaora.lumina:

"You know What would really is really pssing everyone off ? if we act like we actually won. Nigerians can actually celebrate so hard that people start to wonder if we won. That would be a solid strategy to keep the joy in! Everyone should just start tweeting and shouting as if we won. Delusional, but strong. Lol."

@talkwithifytherapy:

"If not that Nwabali is a good goalkeeper, they for don score us 10."

@_martha.vera_:

"Almost won the Grammy. Almost got Peter Obi. Almost get light. Almost won the AFCON. Are u guys almosters??"

@lizzygoldofficial:

"Pls Dey didn’t play well today …am so disappointed."

@tim.grage:

"Just that phrase: WE ARE NIGERIANS!!! One day it will mean so much to every NIGERIAN! It means so much to me. WE ARE NIGERIANS!!!"

@myhairven:

"The cup is not that fine sef it’s even plastic."

@to.yinnn:

"Kudos to Nwabali, he performed well tonight. I am still proud of being a Nigerian. We move."

@randypeterz:

"They can only win earthly things Rubbish, do der have Salvation? Thank you my Papa."

@iamayomartins:

"We should be proud of these boys, we were already 1-0 down going into this game because we played a team on their home ground with that crowd!. We should be proud of the eagles, we will be back!"

Odukoya speaks about being senior pastor of TFOLC

Legit.ng had reported an interview Jimmy Odukoya granted the BBC after he emerged as the new senior pastor of his father's church.

During the interview, Jimmy revealed that he was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a full-time pastor in 2012.

PJ also spoke about the hairdo that has stirred so many reactions online, noting that there are biblical references that back his hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng