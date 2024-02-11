The energy and anticipation ahead of the final of the African Cup of Nations has been unlike ever before

Popular English footballer Daniel Sturridge has joined the AFCON fever as he drops a theme song ahead of the final

In the viral clip, Sturridge declared his support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to emerge champions of AFCON ahead of Cote d'Ivoire

Today, February 11, 2024, is the final 2023 African Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

The positive energy surrounding the competition has been fantastic. The 2023 tournament has been ranked the best AFCON in the last three decades.

Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge predicts the winner of the 2023 AFCON. Photo credit: @caf_online/@danielsturridge



Popular English footballer Daniel Sturridge left many stunned on social media. A clip of him doing a medley of different African songs before the final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast has gone viral.

In the medley, he paid tributes to Nigerian players, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey.

He also paid tribute to Ivory Coast players like Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra, Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana.

However, what he did at the end of the video got people talking.

Sturridge shades former colleague, Didier Drogba

At the tail end of the viral clip, Sturridge gave his honest thoughts about who he believes would win the 2023 AFCON.

He noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will come out tops. However, he made this prediction after firing a shade at Didier Drogba.

Watch the viral snippet below:

See the reactions that trailed Sturridge's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@llcoolp87:

"Micah Richards hiding in that voicebox."

@mayowaquadri_:

"He's back."

@dauntekcrawford:

"World Cup memories right here."

@toniolumide:

"At least you got this prediction right Didier we're sorry."

@bigsammy_og:

"Yes Daniel , from your lips to God ears."

@ottiwa_:

"This has to be the best preview I have seen for this game!!!! You good Daniel keep it up."

@enthusiast_mike:

"You have made the right choice ⚽ fellow REDs . YNWA."

@nana92082:

"It’s gonna be difficult to win Ivory Coast at home, but it’s Osimhennnnn."

@Beau_negre:

"Sturridge always blows me away with his personality and football knowledge, top guy!"

Seun Kuti drums support for Super Eagles

