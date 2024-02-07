Jimmy Odukoya has made a video to celebrate the national team over its performance at the AFCON semi-final

The Super Eagles had defeated the South African team in the semi-final of the ongoing AFCON match

In the clip, he said that Nigeria will bring back the trophy as he also praised South Africa for their effort

Nollywood actor turned clergy Jimmy Odukoya is happy that the Super Eagles of Nigeria won the AFCON semi-final match against South Africa.

Legit.ng had reported that the Super Eagles emerged victorious after they won some penalties against their counterpart, Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In a video made by the clergy, he praised the national team for its victory while also celebrating the South Africa team for a job well done. He sang amapiano, South African popular music to taunt the country.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya congratulates Super Eagles. Photo creditt @fountainoflifechurch

Jimmy Odukoya says Nigeria will win the trophy

In the clip, Odukoya who had earlier taken a swipe at South Africa said the Nigerian team will surely bring back the trophy from the AFCON.

He used his popular slogan "God no go shame us" as he boasted about the Super Eagles' victory.

Odukoya says the team consoles Nigeria

In the recording, Pastor Odukoya noted that the semi-final victory was a consolation for the loss Nigeria recorded at the Grammy which took place a few days ago,

He drank a bottled water as he was talking and noted that it was Grammy's consolation water.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:

@jacy_makeover:

"God is great."

@lovethmukoro:

"Amen. I believe you pastor."

@deyemitheactor:

"Baba go remix Southy song ni sha… as per se dem beat us for Grammy we beat them for AFCON! #AllsFairInLove #incinemas #Feb14."

@mary_lazarus:

"We pursue, overtake and recover all. We not playing PJ. Na our turn to collect that Cup."

@prettyadelice:

"He said "Grammy water". God no go shame us indeed."

@onesoulfilms:

"Pastor plzzz sing it loud."

@inempeter:

"Daddy ooooo ahahhahahahhaha."

@homeoftastymeals:

"Pastor J, me and you for your church on Sunday.'

@deinmadibi:

"The official Super Eagles Pastor."

@rikiescakes:

"God run am for us oooooo. Oluwa thank you Sir."

