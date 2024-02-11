Nigerians are beyond excited to support their country's national team in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw the fans and supporters of the Super Eagles' teams match in numbers towards the stadium

Meanwhile, reports revealed that Ivory Coast players were held behind in traffic due to the number of Nigerians on the road

A fresh video making the rounds online spotted a long, jam-packed queue of fans and supporters of Nigeria's Super Eagles in Côte d'Ivoire.

The viral video saw a massive crowd of humans in green attire as they waved the Nigerian flag in the air.

Nigeria's supporters take over Ivory Coast.

Source: Instagram

Reports reaching Legit.ng revealed that the Super Eagles supporters club took over Ivory Coast and made their players reportedly stuck in traffic on their way to the stadium.

See the video below

Reactions trail video of Super Eagles' supporters' club

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

healthertainer:

The kind of Audacity Nigerians have should be studied as an international course. Because what type of brazen temerity is this in another man’s country? "

peter.sledge:

"These people get mind ohhh....they should have good security to embark on such brazen walks."

yossy_speaks:

"It's the audacity for me. Imagine Ghanaians doing this in Nigeria. Nah! Nigerians get mind."

egbachinedu:

"Nigerians are just too intimidating lol for another people country again see how we crowd everywhere."

opiarance:

"Wetin con remain for that country na? Nigerians plenty pass Dem for dia country."

sir_phran6ix:

"We too like overdo, in soccer two outcomes. Either we lose or win, what if. We go talk sey we go boycott AFCON also."

callisfieldproperties:

"Nawaooh. Me I no dey. How can you just occupy another man's land like that. Na so flight dey start if you win them."

sheubaba1330:

"Watching this match beside my South Africa friend and he told me point blank that naija is their rival ...We are winning ."

Ragged man pranks Super Eagles stars in their hotel

Fast-rising TikTok sensation Jose Angel Napi, best known as Napi, recently stormed the Super Eagles’ hotel in Côte d'Ivoire to play a practical joke on them.

