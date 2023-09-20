The emergence of young Nigerian movie star and clergyman Jimmy Odukoya as the new senior pastor at The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) has sparked tensions online

Jimmy is the first son of his recently deceased father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who used to be the senior Pastor of TFOLC

The young clergymen's emergence has been met with stiff opposition, with some complaining about his profession and hairdo

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya recently spoke to the BBC about his emergence as the new head of his father's church.

During the interview, Jimmy revealed that he was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a full-time pastor in 2012. He shared that he had been the lead pastor of the youth church for years.

Photos of Nigerian clergyman Jimmy Odukoya while ministering.

PJ also spoke about the hairdo, noting that there are places or scriptures in the bible that back his hairstyle.

Jimmy talks about his acting career

The young clergyman also spoke about his acting career during the interview, despite all suggestions that he would have to stop acting now that he is the senior pastor of TFOLC.

Jimmy quickly shut down that idea, noting that he would stay active in Nollywood and Hollywood.

See a clip of Jimmy leading the last Sunday service at the TFOLC:

Fans react to Jimmy's video leading service

Below are some comments gathered by Legit.ng, as netizens react to Jimmy's pastoral skills:

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Amen. thanky Pastor PJ"

@_olatohsweet:

"I join Bless you today as a mother that has birth a child, you will not fall. Your light will not dime, you will excel. You will go places, your voice will heal, your prayers will be answered, you will heal, you will be a blessing."

@okopi_peterson:

"CONGRATULATIONS SENIOR PASTOR ⭐️THIS IS YOUR STORY NOW.YOU ARE KEPT BY THE LORD."

@sunmboadeoye:

Jer 1:5 “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

@edidiongspeaks:

"Ahhh when the glory comes."

@unitedwomenvoices:

"I once said to my friend that some persons are burnt offering made for the altar that no matter how far the run they end at the altar; This cap fits so well. I celebrate you pastor."

@kinghanamel:

"I cringe at the people demanding that this fine Nubian man cut his hair - just so they can classify him and the redeemed of their God. If his god hasn’t condemned him - who are you to condemn him for your God? Nigerians have a long way to go - clearly those condemning his hair do not serve same God as him."

@ehilenguaye:

"Don't change anything in you.Your hairstyle,is never a hindrance to your calling.You are blessed,you are anointed."

@djgosporella:

"THE CUB STEPS INTO THE POSITION OF THE LION AND LIONESS. @iamthatpj, YOU WERE BORN FOR THIS."

Jimmy Odukoya succeeds late dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Saturday, September 9, 2023, the father of renowned actor Jimmy, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, was laid to rest in a celebration of a life well spent.

However, about a week later, news emerged that the church's board had chosen a successor for Jimmy's father as the new senior pastor for the TFOLC.

This was reportedly made known on Sunday during the church service on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

