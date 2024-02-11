Nigerian singer Omah Lay expressed the immense joy that would likely befall Nigerians if they win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

West Ham football club recently shared a clip of an interview in which the 'Soso' hitmaker expressed this opinion with the club's renowned defender Kurt Zouma

Omah Lay pointed out the massive effect that the Super Eagles' victory would bring to the country

Nigerian artist Stanley Omah Didia, also known as Omah Lay, believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria's victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON, will have a global influence.

The musician mentioned this during a recent light chat with West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.

Omah Lay shares sentiments on AFCON 2023. Credit; @ng_supereagles, @omahlay

Source: Instagram

According to Omah Lay, it's astonishing how passionate Nigerians are over the Super Eagles' performance at the AFCON.

He expressed hope that the Super Eagles will win the competition, remarking that "the world is going to shake!" if they do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 'Soso' singer said, "It [Nigeria's run at the AFCON] is amazing. You can see how crazy the people are going, and you can see how everybody is jumping around. It's amazing to see.

"I'm hopeful that this is going to be the year for us. The world is going to shake! The world will shake. Live on the road doesn't give me time to be in the football vibes as much. But I know for sure that if we win this [AFCON], it's going to be very huge."

The Super Eagles are set to face AFCON host country Cote d'Ivoire in the final on Sunday, February 11.

Watch the video below

Nigerians react to Omah Lay video on AFCON

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BeenBoss4:

"Kudus didn’t Cedis coming."

@WestHam:

"Full walk & talk with Kurt & Omah Lay coming soon."

@false9fanatic:

Haha! It'll be forgotten about by Monday nighT."

@durotimi_Omo:

"Dem go hear am, dem go feel am. Make we win fess."

@zicwithyou:

"Thanks WestHam United for this subtle support it is well appreciated."

Omah Lay sparks anxiety with disturbing post

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay recently left fans curious about his emotional state following his social media post.

The Afrobeats young star had been vocal about his battle with depression, and his message online didn't help the situation.

Although the Soso hitmaker hasn't revealed much about his ordeal lately, his post has since gone viral.

Source: Legit.ng