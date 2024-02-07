Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is at it again as he continues to throw his weight behind the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their quest to emerge the champions of Africa

Hours after getting a special gift from the NFF ahead of the Super Eagles match against South Africa, Pastor Odukoya drops a prayer video for Osimhen and the boys

In the new clip, Pastor Odukoya makes a special prayer request for the Super Eagles while throwing a few jabs at the South African national team

Nigerian clergyman and the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Ministries, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has not relented in his support for the Super Eagles and doesn't seem he would anytime soon.

He recently dropped a video on his official social media page where he made a special prayer request from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya taunts South Africa by offering special prayers for the Super Eagles ahead of their clash against the Bafana Bafana. Photo credit:@iamthatpj/@ng_supereagles

In the video, he prayed for God's support for the Super Eagles to overcome their opponents in the semifinal match at the AFCON.

Pastor Odukoya shares how Nigeria will win

In the new prayer video, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shared a special prayer note that has got people talking online.

He revealed that Iwobi would be as important in Wednesday's game as Osimhen and Lookman.

Pastor Odukoya, in his keynote, told Nigerians to rest assured that the game will end in normal time.

This video is coming hours after Pastor Odukoya got a special gift box from the Nigerian Football Federation and the Super Eagles.

Pastor Odukoya has been declared by many as the official Super Eagles pastor because of his prayer videos against Cameroon, Angola and other AFCON games from earlier in the tournament.

Watch Jimmy Odukoya's prayer video as the Super Eagles take on the Bafana Bafana:

Reactions trail Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayer video

See some of the comments that trailed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's video:

deyemitheactor:

"My dear AFCON Pastor-bestie-brother-friend-supporter… I just say make I remind you say I dey wait make you do prayer plus influencer video for my film."

@officialseyiawo:

"Toh in plain English Nigeria for the win o."

@ikogbonna:

"Go deeper baba."

@dposhempire:

"See as I dey laugh like mumu. PJ is a joy giver. Nigeria we succeed again in today's match."

@princejuuu1:

"Super Eagles official Pastor ,It’s a Win Win for us and score is Nigeria 2 vs South Africa 0."

officialmakosi:

"We will remind you guys who invented Amapiano."

@mhizneina:

"Our official AFCON pastor has spoken."

@oiza_of_lagos:

"Correct prediction; Nigeria 4 : 0 South Africa."

@deehumorous:

"I see Iwobi scoring .....Amen."

@officialfunmilayooluwasegun:

"Pastor Jimmy !! What God cannot do does not exist!! We win today.. 3-0 let’s go."

Odukoya speaks about being senior pastor of TFOLC

Legit.ng had reported an interview Jimmy Odukoya granted the BBC after he emerged as the new senior pastor of his father's church.

During the interview, Jimmy revealed that he was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a full-time pastor in 2012.

PJ also spoke about the hairdo that has stirred so many reactions online, noting that there are biblical references that back his hairstyle.

