New reports making the rounds revealed that Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has gotten tonnes of threats from South Africans following their defeat at AFCON 2023

This came in the aftermath of Bafana Bafana's heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Nigeria's Super Eagles team

The Nigerian sportsman also serves as a goalkeeper for a Premier Soccer League club in South Africa

The people of South Africa have allegedly warned renowned Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali not to return to their country, where he resides.

The fearsome Nigerian goalie plays the same role for Premier Soccer League club Chippa United in South Africa, where he featured in several league matches before the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africans reportedly tell Nwabali not to return to their country. Credit; @nwabali32, @worldatlas

Source: Instagram

This recent update followed after Super Eagles' victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, former Super Eagles star Idah Peterside revealed that the young sportsman has received several threats online from the defeated country.

See his video below

Nwabali: Nigerians react to South Africans threats

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kennedyexcel:

Where una wan see am after AFCON him dey go Europe to replace our Manchester United keeper onana wey dey drink goals like Hennessy…"

mikkytorino:

"Person wey European clubs don dey already contact him agents. See Amapiano dey shake o."

rotiimi._:

"I knew this was coming, Imagine an Afcon finalist(winner) playing for chippa united… Boss better clubs go dey chase you now."

director_martins:

"Stanley Nwabali writing his name into history, a legend has been born. Finally someone to take the torch from Vincent Enyeama. And yes congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for reaching the Afcon finals, its our win."

awofe34:

"By the grace of God I pray for you @nwabali32 you will be packing your bags to one of the top clubs in Europe soon."

mcmakopolo1:

"Somebody wey dem go sign to a better and bigger club … where una wan see am before?"

hormolarh:

"Only two catch , una Dey para , if he hold everything nko una go ask for all Nigerians head !!!hiaaaa , wohala."

Fans storm Nwabali’s dad’s house

There was a lot of excitement among Nigerians after the Super Eagles qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after beating South Africa.

The intense game that took place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, ended with Nigeria having to play a penalty against South Africa.

Shortly after Nigeria beat South Africa, many fans trooped to the streets and stormed Nwabali's father's house in Rivers state. Videos made the rounds on social media, showing a large crowd cheering the Super Eagles' goalkeeper.

Source: Legit.ng