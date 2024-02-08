Nwabali Stanley has reacted to Super Eagles' win over South Africa at the ongoing AFCON with an emotional message

The impressive goalkeeper, who saved two penalties, disclosed he felt every bit of the match, describing it as a game to remember

His emotional post stirred reactions from Davido, Mercy Chinwo, Williams Uchemba and other popular Nigerian celebrities

Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali Stanley has broken his silence after their thrilling win over South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Wednesday, February 7.

The goalie, who was emotional over the win, shared a picture of himself on the pitch while stating that he was born to play football.

Stanley was impressive during the match as he made several saves, including two penalties during the penalty shoot-out.

Nwabali Stanley sends message to South African fans

Despite eliminating Bafana Bafana from the AFCON, Nwabali, who is signed to a South African club, made it clear he still loves the country.

"I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this team with all my heart.Nwabali wrote.

Nwabali Stanley: Davido, other celebrities hail goalkeeper

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

davido:

"Hero."

ihemenancy:

"You deserve a solid 3some best keeper."

mercychinwo:

"Weneh Leiii @nwabali32 God bless you and everything connected to you."

williamsuchemba:

"Heroo."

tenientertainer:

"God bless you."

crazeclown:

"ABEG PASTE ACCT NO!! You deserve my bankruptcy."

cutie_jullss:

"Baba Nla. Your hands are blessed."

kelechianuna:

"Odogwu! Big Euro contract loading."

miss.ifeyinwa:

"Anything Nwabali wants please give him!!!"

nellyoflagos:

"Bro I know you can do it."

adeola_johnson_j:

"Big man we dey wait you for Europe."

kingstudiio:

"Make Southy people no come do anyhow ooo."

kingstudiio:

"Nwabali!! Straight to Europe.. you too much!!!"

