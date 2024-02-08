Nollywood star Eve Esin sustained an injury while she was cheering on Nigeria's football team against South Africa

The movie star was anxious at the time when the Bafana Bafana was awarded a penalty kick against the Eagles when the accident occurred

Despite her pain, the actress shared her excitement with fans and colleagues over Super Eagles' victory

Nollywood star Eve Esin was hurt while supporting the Super Eagles during their semi-final AFCON battle against South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

The actress shared a photo of her injured leg as she celebrated Nigeria's victory.

Eve Esin sustains leg during Super Eagles vs SA match. Credit: @ng_supereagles, @eveesin

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she suffered an injury while aggrieved by the penalty kick awarded to South Africa that made them score their first goal.

Despite her sorrow, Eve is glad to be a Nigerian and grateful that something is working well for us despite the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"We won!! NWABALI!!! My man of the match. Even though I sustained an injury running away from the penalty kick that was awarded to SA.

What a moment to be a Nigerian! At least this is something working for us.".

See her post below

Nigerians react to Eve Esin's football injury

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

djizybeatz:

"They really tried robbing us in this match big time .....but God nor gree las."

patrick_mary313:

"Haaaa, sorry ooo, the tension wasn't funny , pele my baby."

sarafina2109:

"Am proud of the Eagles not the country . Weldone guys."

udohcharles:

"Where were you running to? Mbok! Yem ufofop nwong and you will be healed."

isabelchinasa:

"So sorry ma at last we made it and we are bringing the cup home by God grace."

sarafina2109:

"Am proud of the Eagles not the country. Weldone guys."

sleekeyj:

"You follow them play the penalties, I can see, Pele, you are the real MVP of today’s match."

South Africans reportedly threaten Nwabali

The people of South Africa allegedly warned renowned Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali not to return to their country, where he resides.

The fearsome Nigerian goalie plays the same role for Premier Soccer League club Chippa United in South Africa, where he featured in several league matches before the Africa Cup of Nations.

This recent update followed after Super Eagles' victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Source: Legit.ng