Nigerians have continued to celebrate the country qualifying for AFCON finals after the match with South Africa

After Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana at AFCON, excited Nigerians took to the streets to storm Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s father’s house

A series of videos of Nigerians on their way to Nwabali’s dad’s house made the rounds and drew heartwarming reactions from netizens

There was a lot of excitement among Nigerians after Super Eagles qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after beating South Africa.

The intense game that took place on February 7, 2024, ended with Nigeria having to play a penalty against South Africa.

Videos trend as Nigerians storm Nwabali's dad's house following AFCON performance. Photos: @nwabali32, @big7records / X.

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, left many people feeling proud to be Nigerians over his impressive performance during the game, and he was greatly celebrated in different parts of the continent.

Shortly after Nigeria beat South Africa, many fans trooped to the streets and stormed Nwabali’s father’s house in Rivers state. Videos made the rounds on social media, showing a large crowd cheering the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens started to call Nwabali many names, including Great Wall of Nigeria, Protector of the Realm, and more.

See videos of Nigerians trooping to Nwabali’s dad’s house below:

See a video of fans surrounding Nwabali’s mother after her son’s stellar performance:

Nigerians react to video of fans storming Nwabali’s dad’s house

The viral videos of excited Nigerians storming Stanley Nwabali’s dad’s house raised a series of reactions from netizens. A number of them could not hide their pride. Read some of the comments below:

Seun_dreams:

“What more can a father want, pride go don finish me if I’m the father.”

Chyomsss:

“Stanley Nwabali is not Igbo, Stanley Nwabali is not Hausa, Stanley Nwabali is not Yoruba, He is Nigerian !! It won’t be better for the people trying to decide us with tribalism and politics.”

bobbymayanaa:

“When Nigerians want to celebrate you, you sef go get headache .”

Iam_linchpin:

“Football in Nigeria Unites the people. Politics in Nigeria divides the people .”

mzz_angiee:

“If I’m Nwabalis mum, my gele to church on Sunday would be tied with 50 yards of material.”

eckoncept:

“I can imagine his father not allowing him to go for training many years ago but now he will be like that is my son .”

godella_house_of_events:

“Just imagining the kind of happiness that would fill his heart. May our Children make us proud.”

iam_tobae:

“Nigerians are happy people.... na government dey tiff our joy.”

zeeliciouscravings:

“When Nigerians love you…you’re finished, when they hate you…you’re finished as well .”

taurusessentials:

“Whatever you do , just make Nigeria proud , you go see love , e go choke .”

the.ikomboy:

“Chai. They are showing appreciation for the joy his son has given them. It’s quite touching. Speaking of which Ghana no go touch any trophy this tournament.”

thaworldbanana:

“This victory tonight suppose even make bandits change their minds about this nation…”

stylefield_:

“Ekong should be equally celebrated!!! Dude hasn’t missed a penalty in the tournament so far Respect & that’s a KING .”

ninaninayahh:

“See how everyone is so happy , no one remembers if they are Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa! See how every Nigerian is happy! May God judge our govt. ooh. If not bad government ,we all can be happy , there can be peace among us all ! It’s well.”

Kizz Daniel to fulfil promise to fan over Nigeria's win

Legit.ng recently reported that the Super Eagles' win over South Africa became a blessing for a Nigerian social media user.

This was after Kizz Daniel disclosed plans to fly a lucky fan to the UK. The fan had reached a pact with the Twe Twe singer before the faceoff between Nigeria and South Africa.

He vowed to attend the singer's show in the UK if Nigeria defeated South Africa in the AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng