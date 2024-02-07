BREAKING: Nigeria's Super Eagles Qualify for AFCON 2023 Finals after Beating South Africa
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.
The Nigerian team defeated their semifinal opponent, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, 4-2 on penalties.
The match had ended 1-1 in normal time, with both teams scoring via penalties.
