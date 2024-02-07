Global site navigation

BREAKING: Nigeria's Super Eagles Qualify for AFCON 2023 Finals after Beating South Africa
date 2024-02-07

BREAKING: Nigeria's Super Eagles Qualify for AFCON 2023 Finals after Beating South Africa

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Nigerian team defeated their semifinal opponent, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, 4-2 on penalties.

Victor Osimhen (central), and teammates celebrate the victory at the end of the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa in Bouake. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo
Source: Getty Images

The match had ended 1-1 in normal time, with both teams scoring via penalties.

More to come...

