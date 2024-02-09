Nigerians heated up the timelines after Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City chose to casually address him

The Super Eagles striker made his national and international team proud after he scored the decisive victory penalty against Bafana Bafana

However, many of Iheanacho's countrymen and fans were not pleased with the way he was addressed in a post made by the Championship club

Nigerians ignited the internet with fury online after Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho was addressed with his name during a post by his foreign football club Leicester City.

Recall that Nigeria defeated South Africa in the semi-final encounter on February 7.

However, Iheanacho scored the decisive penalty that sent Nigeria to the AFCON final battle with Ivory Coast.

Reacting to the victory, Leicester City celebrated their member's sportsmanship, which didn't sit well with many because of the way they addressed him.

The EFL Championship club addressed the Nigerian striker by his real name instead of by his well-known moniker, Senior Man.

After his penalty shootout victory, a few Nigerians online reminded them of the striker's well-known name and claimed it was disrespectful not to refer to him by it.

One wrote:

"Who you dey call Iheanacho, wetin do senior man?"

However, in the following post, the Nigerian footballer was addressed by his acclaimed title.

See the post below

Reactions trail Leicester City's moves on Kelechi Iheanacho

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

pitakwa1:

"Omo Nigerians no dey hear word at all."

akpos_uk:

" If Nigerians are taken off social media, it will cease to exist."

mr_ovo__:

"The handler jejely respect himself. He no need Nigeria wahala."

Beautybybee_bukola:

"Lori Leicester City to comport ara won, Oluwa gba Ope ati Iyin wa. Y’all are too petty!!'

koko_afrique:

"Everyday of my life I thank God I’m a Nigerian because no be me go Dey receive this kind thing."

officialchima:

"Imagine say na we colonize Britain."

bstitches_eko_taylor:

"Nigerians dey bully a whole football club too?"

lifewithchidimma:

"Nobody noticed the guy even had to understand the pidgin?"

Victor Boniface makes arrangements to return for AFCON 2023 final

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface revealed his starling plan to make it back to the last day of AFCON.

It was reported that the Bayer Leverkusen striker couldn't join the national team in the round-up tournament due to a broken leg he acquired during the Nigerians' training camp in Dubai.

In a call with his colleague Victor Osimhen, the Bayer striker revealed his plans to fly down to Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON 2023 final match.

