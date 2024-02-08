Serie A club Napoli are trending over their congratulatory post to Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles

The Italian Seria A club shared a picture of their star player Victor Osimhen short after Nigeria defeated South Africa in the ongoing AFCON

Napoli's congratulatory post has, however, triggered reactions from Nigerian football fans as they dragged the football club for not reacting since the commencement of the AFCON tournament

Nigeria's Super Eagles win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa has continued to stir excitement and jubilation on and off social media.

Italian Serie A side Napoli, a football club Nigerian star Victor Osimhen is signed to also join in the celebration.

Nigerians drag Napoli over Victor Osimhen. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Shortly after the Super Eagles eliminated South Africa via penalty shoot-out, Napoli took to their social media timeline to share a flyer with a picture of Osimhen on it.

The club issued a congratulatory message to Osimhen and the Super Eagles for making it to the finals, where they will face Cote d'Ivoire.

A caption on Napoli's official X, formerly known as Twitter, page read:

"Congratulations to @victorosimhen9 and @NGSuperEagles on reaching the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations!"

See their post below:

Osimhen: Nigerians netizens knock Napoli

Nigerian football lovers have flooded the comment section to drag the Italian club for failing to post about Osimhen since the AFCON tournament commenced.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joepraize:

"After all the matches he has been playing … osimhen should just get ready to leave Napoli."

amourab:

"How do you want your thunder? Boiled or parboiled, fried or marinated one, deep fried or baked? Just tell us and stay in one place, don't trouble the dispatch rider."

Gary_Mazi:

"Una think say we dey beg una. If una like post, if una no like no post. Osimhen go soon leave una."

Ziyechman:

"Werey na today you go post Victor?????"

OkeStalyf:

"Good morning. Na now una day break."

akthawicked:

"Una papa."

