Super Eagles player wingback Ola Aina left his countrymen in stitches following his reaction after their victory against Cameroonian

Recall that Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout to qualify for the AFCON final stage

However, a video from the previous match saw the Nottingham Forest star kneeling to pray in front of an Indomitable Lion

Super Eagles player Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa, best known as Ola Aina, has spurred reactions online with a video of him after round 16 match with Cameroonian's Indomitable Lions.

The Nottingham Forest wingback was seen in a clip kneeling to pray before a Cameroonian striker after the national team won against them with a 2-0.

Ola Aina kneels in front of SA player to thank God for semi-finals victory. Credit: @lindaikejblog, @olaaina

Source: Instagram

Following that Nigeria advanced to the AFCON final with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over South Africa on Wednesday night, February 7.

During the shootout, Aina failed during his spot-kick, veering the ball over the crossbar.

However, two saves by Stanley Nwabali ensured that Jose Peseiro's squad advanced to the final.

The video captured after our round 16 victory, saw Ola Aina quickly go to the front of a Cameroonian's player to offer prayers to his creator with his knees on the ground.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Ola Aina's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

immanuellapierce:

"A country that started the year with no gree for anybody."

ekpere_bar:

"Am proud to be a Nigerian, everything about us is different. I love my people, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Tiv, idoma, Edo."

ebychytoo:

"That is where God prepared his table. In front of his enemy.."

jezzy3688:

"Why himself stand for Aina’s prayer altar."

mamacita_empire:

"No be dis Aina loose penalty,e reach to thank him God o."

julianaokoli:

"Am sure he never meant it that way. The guy was happy his teammates bailed him out."

Victor Boniface makes arrangements to return for AFCON 2023 final

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface revealed his starling plan to make it back to the last day of AFCON.

It was reported that the Bayer Leverkusen striker couldn't join the national team in the round-up tournament due to a broken leg he acquired during the Nigerians' training camp in Dubai.

In a call with his colleague Victor Osimhen, the Bayer striker revealed his plans to fly down to Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON 2023 final match.

Source: Legit.ng