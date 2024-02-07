Nigeria vs South Africa 0:0: Live AFCON 2023 Result, Match Stream and Latest Updates Today
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Greetings all! Hello and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semifinal match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Stade Bouake in Ivory Coast.
The outcome of today's (Wednesday, February 7) game culminates in the final on Sunday, February 11.
Both teams have battled it out a couple of times at AFCON, with the Super Eagles edging South Africa 2-1 in the quarterfinals when they last met at the 2019 tournament in Egypt.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Osimhen injury scare
Victor Osimhen, who was carried off on a stretcher during Nigeria's 1-0 victory over Angola with abdominal pain and was a doubt for this last-four clash, clutched his stomach.
The Napoli man suffered the discomfort after a Super Eagles attack.
However, minutes later, the 25-year-old carried on.
Nigeria vs South Africa kicks off
The Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON 2023 match has kicked off.
The Super Eagles, playing in their traditional green, got us underway.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Team out on the pitch
The competing teams are out on the pitch, with the national anthem of both teams recited.
Nigeria's anthem was sung first; then the Bafana Bafana.
AFCON 2023: Nigeria vs South Africa match online streaming
Nigeria versus South Africa match can be streamlived via AfroSport TV.
Check out the Facebook link here.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana starting XI released
South Africa’s starting XI: Williams (goalkeeper, captain), Kekana, Zulu, Mvala, Modiba, Mokoena, Zwane, Sithole, Mudau, Makgopa, Tau.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles starting XI out
Coach Jose Peseiro has named his starting XI for the AFCON 2023 semifinal match against South Africa.
The Super Eagles boss fielded a strong team which included reigning African football king, Victor Osimhen.